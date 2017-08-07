 
 
 
UNHCR calls on South Sudanese refugees to respect Sudanese laws

Refugees from South Sudan receive medical treatment in Sudan's White Nile state on February 28, 2017 (AFP Photo/ASHRAF SHAZLY)
August 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - UN refugees agency (UNHCR) condemned the violence in Al-Waral camp in White Nile State and called on the South Sudanese refugees to respect the law of the host country.

A group of refugees burnt tents and administrative building and looted warehouse inside the White Nile largest camp of Khor Al-Waral on Tuesday 1 August.

The Sudanese authorities arrested 78 South Sudanese nationals and the state governor pointed an accusing finger to the South Sudanese army saying some of its officers were behind the riots.

‘‘UNHCR appeals for calm. Refugees, like everyone else, are subject to obey the law. The use of violence can never be condoned,’’ said UNHCR’s Representative in Sudan, Noriko Yoshida, after witnessing the damages in the camp with Sudan’s State Minister of Interior and the Commissioner for Refugees on Friday.

‘‘We extend our deepest sympathies to innocent victims caught up in the disturbance and their families.’’

UNHCR called on refugees in Al Waral camp to ensure that they only resort to appropriate and legal channels to express their concerns.

On Sunday, Sudanese authorities announced a series of measures to better control the refugees and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Among these measures the split of Al-Waral camps with its 53,000 residents into three camps, the registration of all the refugees by the police and security agencies.

The head of the UNHCR in Sudan said she discussed with the Sudanese officials the needed measures to ensure refugee protection.

“Together we are discussing measures to help ensure a safe and peaceful environment for everyone, and in order to avoid similar incidents in the future,” Yoshida said.

(ST)

  • 7 August 11:32, by Eastern

    SPLA and SPLM still continue to nurse the fallacy of ever ruling the Sudan. This cult movement is a curse on the Sudanese people on both sides of the divide. Damn!!!

