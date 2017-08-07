 
 
 
N. Liech state authorities condemn attack in Kalja county

August 6, 2017 (JUBA) - The government of Northern Liech, one of South Sudan’s newly created states has condemned in the “ strongest terms” attacks allegedly carried out by armed opposition forces loyal to ex-First Vice-President, Riek Machar in Kalja county.

JPEG - 15.3 kb
The map of Unity state in red

“It’s important that all this forces observe the cessation of hostility and also respect the agreement which is seeing the stability coming back slowly,” said Lam Tungwar, the state information minister.

The attackers, according to the minister, were however repulsed as government continues protecting its civilians from armed elements.

At least 19 women, said Tungwar, died when the armed opposition forces attacked Torabieth village in Kalja county on Friday last week.

“It’s with deep sorrow and sadness to confirm to relatives about the loss of their loved ones we send our heartfelt condolences to the grieved families and assure them that their government is working hard to bring the culprits to justice,” further stated the minister.

The official, however, appealed to the armed opposition forces to adhere to the unilateral ceasefire, which South Sudan president declared in May this year.

South Sudan’s civil war broke out in December 2013 after President Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup. Machar denied the accusation. Since then, however, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million people displaced.

A peace deal signed in August 2015, however, led to the formation of a coalition government but was again devastated by fresh violence that broke out in July last year.

(ST)

