

August 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command will visit Sudan this month to discuss the defence cooperation and partnership relations with the east African nation.

Sudan, which is under U.S. economic embargo and the list of state sponsors of terrorism, last April, participated for the first time in the meeting of AFRICOM chiefs of general staff in Stuttgart, Germany.

On Sunday, the Sudanese army Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi, discussed the preparation of the visit with the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Steven Koutsis and the U.S. military attaché in Khartoum Jörn Pung.

The meeting discussed the ongoing preparations for the visit of the Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command to Sudan which will take place during this month of August.

However, the Sudanese army didn’t give the exact date of the first visit of its kind to Sudan.

The meeting further discussed ways to enhance relations between the two countries in the military field, as well as a number of issues of common interest, further said a statement issued about the meeting.

AFRICOM seeks to create partnership relations with the African armies and to support it through building operational and institutional capacity security programmes. It also provides the African armies with training to improve their military skills.

U.S. President Donald Trump last July delayed a decision on the lift of economic sanctions on Sudan until next October.

(ST)