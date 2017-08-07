 
 
 
South Sudan president says peace only option to end war

August 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir said Sunday that there was no other way of ending the ongoing conflict except following the peace process.

JPEG - 20.9 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir speaks at a public rally in Juba on 18 March 2015 (Photo: AP/Jason Patinkin)

President Kiir, speaking to senior members of security team on Sunday, welcomed the deployment of the regional protection forces and urged the heads of different security organs and intelligence agents to cooperate with the troops.

“You need to cooperate with the regional protection forces that have deployed. You know that their commanders are here. They are establishing their headquarters along Yei road. This is the place which has been given to them," said Kiir.

You also know that the under- secretary General for peace operations was here for this purpose, deployment of the regional protection”, he added.

The international community, according to president Kiir, finally understood that his government was not against the deployment of the regional protection force.

“They (international community) say they are for peace and stability of South Sudan, which is our main objective and has what we have been telling them in many occasions and forums that there is no other way to end this conflict than helping us bring through dialogue, not supporting those who are continuing to advocate for war”, Kiir explained.

The president, according to a presidential aide who spoke to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, expressed optimism of peace and stability returning to the country soon.

“We are more than confident that we are going to stop this war so that our people return to their homes and resume normal lives. Those who want the war to continue are now clear and the people themselves have seen and know who they are and what they really want”, he said.

Kiir said there were people who advocate for peace when they mean war.

South Sudan’s civil war broke out in December 2013 after President Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup. Machar denied the accusation. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million people displaced.

A peace deal signed in August 2015, however, led to the formation of a coalition government but was again devastated by fresh violence that broke out in July last year.

(ST)

  • 7 August 07:09, by Eastern

    Then why is the SPLA under the Kiir-Taban alliance to die out there to CAPTURE Pagak when doing that won’t end the war? The war is far from over and there’s no hope for peace from being realised in South Sudan.

    • 7 August 08:09, by Newsudan

      Mr president,if you need peace then do they following:
      1.Peace negotiations with various armed groups across the country including Riek terrorists group.
      2.stop taking advice from M7
      3.review bill of rights including freedom of expression
      4.Establishment of food crops schemes all over the country,people are dying of hunger
      5.Give more power to Parliament in decision making.
      6.lastly, talk to refug

  • 7 August 08:08, by Joseph Canada

    Those regional forces are set on that side to protect MTNS while the other tribes are taking bullets. This Dinka Council of Elder is very smart. No one think twice before accepting it.

