South Sudan claims capture of rebel stronghold town of Pagak

August 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government forces Sunday reportedly have captured the rebel stronghold town of Pagak on the Ethiopian border, saying the SPLA-IO-Machar fighters have fled the area.

Different sources told Sudan Tribune that the government troops have retaken the Pagak which is located near the border with Ethiopian.

"The Governor of Maiwut State Bol Ruach Rom will issue a statement Monday" as the army is clearing the area from any rebel presence, said a well-informed official who refused to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

Also, the spokesperson of the SPLA-IO led by the First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai accused the SPLA-IO Machar of setting fires in Pagak before to withdraw its combatants from the area.

"Brigadier Gen. Kuok Dang (of SPLA-IO Machar received an order from) Gen. Dhiling Keak to destroy ammunition stores, causing havoc situation in the area while evacuating the town,". said Col. Dickson Gatluak Jock the spokesperson of SPLA-IO Gai

The rebel group is "responsible for the damage that appears to have been done after they deserted the border town of Pagak without any confrontation," Jok said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

"About 3 stores full of artilleries shells are now intentionally set on fire and the rebels under Riek Machar are solely responsible for any loss of life and collateral damage caused by mortar shells," he stressed.

SPLA-IO Spokesperson William Gatjiath Deng was not reachable for comment on the claims. However, another rebel source said the "forces of government are at 3-4 kilometres away from Pagak town".

Last July, the head of UN Mission in South Sudan David Shearer said there was "heavy fighting" and an "extremely worrying" situation around the town of Pagak, in the Upper Nile region, over the past week, forcing civilians and aid workers to flee.

At least 25 aid workers have been forced to relocate from Pagak and surrounding areas due to increased insecurity,” Shearer further said.

(ST)