August 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sadiq al-Mahdi, the leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) has called on Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, the chairman of a Sudan People’s Liberation Movement- North (SPLM-N al-Hilu) faction to accept an American humanitarian proposal.
- AUHIP chief Thabo Mbeki (R) meets opposition NUP leader Sadiq al-Mahdi on June 2, 2016 (Courtesy photo of NUP)
The former U.S. special envoy, Donald Booth, in November 2016 proposed to transport medical assistance to the rebel-controlled land-locked areas in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.
The proposal meant to break the stalled talks over a humanitarian assistance to the civilians in the war-affected areas. However, the SPLM-N rejected it and insisted on its demand for a safe corridor to transport the wounded and sick fighters outside the country through Ethiopia.
Speaking in a public meeting al-Mahdi praised al-Hilu recent decision to declare a unilateral cessation of hostilities for six months. He also called on the rebel leader who chairs the SPLM-N faction controlling the Nuba Mountains area to accept the American proposal.
He further called on the two factions to not allow their rivals to take advantage from their dispute and to resolve their differences.
The Sudan Call groups inside the country, including the NUP, announced earlier their intention to mediate between the two groups to end the current rift.
The government called this week on the SPLM-N factions to resume talks before next October and expressed readiness to resume talks at any time and place.
(ST)
