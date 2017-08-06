Abyei talks due to resume this month in Addis Ababa

August 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese committee for the administration of Abyei area Saturday said it would meet with its South Sudanese counterpart from 17 to 18 August in Addis Ababa.

Members of Abyei Joint Oversight Committee in a meeting (AU file photo)

Ownership of Abyei, a disputed border region contested by Sudan and South Sudan, remained contentious after the world’s youngest nation split from Sudan in 2011.

There is no joint administration between Sudan and South Sudan, as the Ngok Dinka refuse the formation of Abyei Joint Oversight Committee (AJOC). Instead, they call to hold a referendum without the Sudanese pastoralist Misseriya.

Now there are two committees one for the Misseriya appointed by the Sudanese government and another for the Ngok Dinka appointed by Juba government.

The head of the Sudanese committee Hassan Ali Nimir told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) the meeting would discuss the implementation of the June 20th, 2011 agreement between Sudan and South Sudan.

He said the meeting of the traditional administration will discuss issues of peaceful coexistence as well as individual issues that occur between members of the two tribes.

The Sudanese official stressed the need for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) to play its full role in maintaining security and protecting residents of the region.

On 27 June 2011, the Security Council, by its resolution 1990, responded to the urgent situation in Abyei by establishing the UNISFA.

UNISFA’s establishment came after Sudan’s government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) reached an agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to demilitarise Abyei and let Ethiopian troops monitor the area.

The Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) provides that the contested territory remains part of the north until the organisation of a referendum determines its fate.

The difference over who will participate in the referendum prevents the two countries from holding the agreed referendum.

However, the Dinka Ngok organised a unilateral referendum from 27to 29 October 2013 to say they want to join the Republic of South Sudan.

Khartoum, Juba, the African Union and the international community refused to recognise the outcome of the vote.

