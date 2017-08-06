August 5, 2017 (JUBA) - The United States on Friday nominated Thomas Hushek as its ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan.

Thomas Hushek (US Department of State)

Hushek, who has been an ambassador since 1988, will replace Mary Catherine Phee, should he be confirmed by the Donald Trump administration.

The Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations at the U.S. Department of State previously worked as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. embassies in Dushanbe, Tajikistan (2006-08), and Kolonia, Micronesia (2002-04).

“He [Hushek] has extensive experience in Afghanistan, where he served as Senior Director for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement in Kabal (2012-2013), and the Senior Civilian Representative at the Herat Provincial Reconstruction Team and regional Command West (2004-05), and as Afghan Refugee Coordinator in Islamabad and Kabul (1999-2002),” the U.S Department of State said in statement issued Friday.

A holder of a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University, Hushek reportedly served in eight U.S. missions overseas, including as Director of Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas in the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (2010-12).

(ST)