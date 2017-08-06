August 5, 2017 (JUBA) - The United States on Friday nominated Thomas Hushek as its ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan.
- Thomas Hushek (US Department of State)
Hushek, who has been an ambassador since 1988, will replace Mary Catherine Phee, should he be confirmed by the Donald Trump administration.
The Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations at the U.S. Department of State previously worked as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. embassies in Dushanbe, Tajikistan (2006-08), and Kolonia, Micronesia (2002-04).
“He [Hushek] has extensive experience in Afghanistan, where he served as Senior Director for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement in Kabal (2012-2013), and the Senior Civilian Representative at the Herat Provincial Reconstruction Team and regional Command West (2004-05), and as Afghan Refugee Coordinator in Islamabad and Kabul (1999-2002),” the U.S Department of State said in statement issued Friday.
A holder of a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University, Hushek reportedly served in eight U.S. missions overseas, including as Director of Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas in the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (2010-12).
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Making sense out of South Sudan unprecedented politics 2017-08-05 07:14:38 By Lako Jada Kwajok Before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world was bipolar regarding political alliances. America was the leading superpower of the Western bloc of nations while (...)
Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)
Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)
MORE