Another Darfur group threatens to pull out of Sudanese government

August 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The National Justice and Equality Party (NJEP), a former rebel faction turned political party, said its participation in the Government of National Consensus (GNC) is at stake accusing Khartoum of failing to honour the peace deal.
The NJEP, a signatory of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD), has split from the former rebel Justice and Equality Movement faction led by Bakhit Abdallah Dabago (JEM-Dabago) in 2016.
A myriad of Darfur rebel factions has joined the government through different peace agreements. In accordance with the power sharing protocols all, got ministerial positions during the transitional periods fixed by the signed deals.
The political advisor to NJEP’s chairman Abdallah Mohamed Younis said they would suspend participation in the GNC if the government didn’t review their party’s share.
He told Sudan Tribune that the NJEP has met its commitments regarding the DDPD, saying their partnership with the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) has become “a dead letter”.
The NJEP official said their current share in the GNC includes two seats at the National Legislature, demanding to increase their share to include “one federal minister, two regional ministers and three commissioners”.
Younis revealed they would complain to President Omer al-Bashir, saying they submitted letters to the First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih and the NCP deputy chairman Ibrahim Mahmoud two months ago but didn’t receive any response.
He accused the Darfur peace follow-up office of being the major obstacle to the implementation of the DDPD, saying it doesn’t consider them as peace partners.
Commenting on the implementation of the security arrangements protocol, Younis said 1330 NJEP fighters haven’t been integrated into the Sudanese army, pointing the fate of Darfur’s peace is unknown due to the government intransigence.
Last June, the JEM-Dabago also complained about its share in the GNC, threatening to pull out of the Sudanese government.
It warned that a number of DDPD signatories would rejoin the rebellion if the government continued to ignore their demands.
Also, a leading member from the JEM-Dabago, Salah Al-Wali has defected from the group and joined the newly formed rebel group Sudan Liberation Force Alliance (SLFA), accusing the government of reneging on the peace agreement.
Qatar brokered the Darfur peace negotiations which resulted in the signing of the DDPD by the Sudanese government and the Liberation and Justice Movement (LJM) in July 2011. However, the historical rebel groups didn’t join the deal.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Making sense out of South Sudan unprecedented politics 2017-08-05 07:14:38 By Lako Jada Kwajok Before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world was bipolar regarding political alliances. America was the leading superpower of the Western bloc of nations while (...)
Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)
Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)
MORE