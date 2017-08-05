 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 5 August 2017

Kiir says SPLM reunification key to ending S. Sudan war

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir addresses delegates during the swearing-in ceremony of FVP Taban Deng Gai at the Presidential Palace in Juba, July 26, 2016. (Reuters/Jok Solomun)
August 4, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir Friday said reunification of the factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) would stop the war and return the country to the path of peace and unity.

President Kiir told members of the political bureau of his faction that the former detainees and SPLM-IO under Taban Deng Gai have indicated commitment to return to the fold of the party under his overall leadership.

He further said he has no personal problem with anybody and welcomed those who want to return to the party through the reunification and reconciliation process.

“The Arusha reunification is clear and we have implemented it because it is one of the key initiatives to ending this war and return the country to the path of peace, reconciliation and forgiveness”, said Kiir.

Presidential adviser on military affairs Daniel Awet Akot told Sudan Tribune on Friday that the meeting of the members of the SPLM Political Bureau was chaired by president Kiir in his capacity as the Chairman on Thursday at the SPLM-House to discuss the Agreement on Reunification of SPLM factions.

“It was a briefing on the meeting which took place in Entebbe, Uganda. It also touched issues related to the implementation of Peace Agreement. So it was an important meeting. The president made clear that reunification and reconciliation of the members of the SPLM family are the keywords for ending this war, which is true because this war started when leaders disagreed over issues which have now been resolved through the Arusha agreement and that is why the initiative of the president is important. It is a commitment to implementing the agreement”, said Akot, himself a member of the political bureau.

The Acting SPLM Secretary General Nunu Kumba said Kiir briefed Political Bureau members on his recent meeting with former detainees and his meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

All the factions, she said, have started working on a work plan as agreed in Entebbe, Uganda. The top party official appreciated President Kiir for initiating reunification and the National Dialogue.

“We as the SPLM members both in IG, FDs and IO are the only ones responsible for bringing back the unity of the Country”, Kumba told reporters on Thursday evening after the close of the meeting.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 August 08:53, by Agany Malim

    People lost trust in you simple if you unite you loots and if you seperated you kill pple of ss. The important thing for you to do as splm parties is to: 1 stop war 2 go for election in 2018 to elect new president so that pple feel free from poor leadership

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Making sense out of South Sudan unprecedented politics 2017-08-05 07:14:38 By Lako Jada Kwajok Before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world was bipolar regarding political alliances. America was the leading superpower of the Western bloc of nations while (...)

Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)

Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.