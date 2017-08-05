

August 4, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir Friday said reunification of the factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) would stop the war and return the country to the path of peace and unity.

President Kiir told members of the political bureau of his faction that the former detainees and SPLM-IO under Taban Deng Gai have indicated commitment to return to the fold of the party under his overall leadership.

He further said he has no personal problem with anybody and welcomed those who want to return to the party through the reunification and reconciliation process.

“The Arusha reunification is clear and we have implemented it because it is one of the key initiatives to ending this war and return the country to the path of peace, reconciliation and forgiveness”, said Kiir.

Presidential adviser on military affairs Daniel Awet Akot told Sudan Tribune on Friday that the meeting of the members of the SPLM Political Bureau was chaired by president Kiir in his capacity as the Chairman on Thursday at the SPLM-House to discuss the Agreement on Reunification of SPLM factions.

“It was a briefing on the meeting which took place in Entebbe, Uganda. It also touched issues related to the implementation of Peace Agreement. So it was an important meeting. The president made clear that reunification and reconciliation of the members of the SPLM family are the keywords for ending this war, which is true because this war started when leaders disagreed over issues which have now been resolved through the Arusha agreement and that is why the initiative of the president is important. It is a commitment to implementing the agreement”, said Akot, himself a member of the political bureau.

The Acting SPLM Secretary General Nunu Kumba said Kiir briefed Political Bureau members on his recent meeting with former detainees and his meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

All the factions, she said, have started working on a work plan as agreed in Entebbe, Uganda. The top party official appreciated President Kiir for initiating reunification and the National Dialogue.

“We as the SPLM members both in IG, FDs and IO are the only ones responsible for bringing back the unity of the Country”, Kumba told reporters on Thursday evening after the close of the meeting.

