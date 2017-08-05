Sudan takes new measures to control South Sudanese refugee camps after riots



August 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Ministry of Interior on Thursday decided to take new measures in South Sudanese refugee camps in the White Nile State following recent riots in the southern state.

Violence broke out Tuesday at Khor Al-Waral Camp, the biggest South Sudanese refugee camp in the White Nile State which houses over 53,000 refugees, while there are more than 160,000 refugees in the whole state

The scale and cause of the trouble were not immediately clear, however, pictures posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the camp and burnt huts.

Also, there were reports that four Sudanese teachers have been raped in the incident.

Sudan’s State Interior Minister Babekir Digna on Thursday has inspected the camp, saying the law would be applied on all those responsible for the incident.

He told the official news agency SUNA that new measures would be implemented regarding allowing entry to the camp, saying they have informed the chiefs of the camp about the new measures.

Digna said the UNHCR’s representative in Sudan, Noriko Yoshida underscored full respect for the laws to protect the public safety, pointing the conditions at the camp are stable and the police and security forces have brought the situation under control.

For her part, Yoshida has denounced the incident, saying she is accompanying the Sudanese officials to address the situation in the camp.

She expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, saying the law must the law must apply to everyone without exception.

The UN official further called on the refugees to renounce violence, urging the residents to maintain security and peace inside the camps.

Meanwhile, the government of the White Nile State Friday said investigations have begun with 78 accused in the Khor Al- Waral incident.

The state governor Abdel-Hamid Musa Kasha stressed the government will bring the perpetrators to justice, saying they deal with the South Sudanese refugee as citizens.

In the same context, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Sudan.Naeema Al-Gasseer, have visited the teachers who have been assaulted in the camp incident at the Kosti Hospital.

She called to renounce violence and promote values of tolerance, expressing regret over the violence suffered by a number of teachers.

Al-Gasseer pointed to the UN principles promoting tolerance, saying the assailants would be put to trial following the completion of the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities.

According to the UN, more than 410,000 South Sudanese — nearly 90% of them women and children — have fled to Sudan since the outbreak of civil war in 2013.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the Southern Sudanese voters chose Independence.

(ST)