 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 4 August 2017

Ethiopia lifts state decree imposed to contain unrest

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 2, 2016 (Reuters Photo)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

August 4, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The Ethiopian parliament on Friday lifted the state of emergency enacted last year, following violent anti-government protests in many parts of the country

The state emergency, the country’s first in quarter a century, was imposed in October after hundreds of people were killed during protests mainly in Oromiya and Amhara regions.

In March, the Ethiopian parliament unanimously endorsed proposed motion to extend the nationwide State of Emergency for additional four months arguing the existence of a potential threat of unrest in parts of the country.

Today, the parliament, voted to end the state emergency shortly after Defense Minister, Siraj Fegessa, who also is head of the command post set up to oversee the state of emergency presented a 10-month performance report to lawmakers.

In his report, Siraj said that the country’s peace and security situation has been restored in collaboration with the public.

He, however, admitted the presence of few remaining security threats which the government is currently dealing with.

Over 26,000 people were arrested since Ethiopia declared the emergency law but most have been released.

The minister said more than 8,000 people still remain behind bars accused of crimes committed during the violence.

Since 2015 the horn of Africa’s nation had faced an unprecedented wave of protests in Oromia and Amhara regions demanding territory, political and economic rights.

Restrictions under the state of emergency included lifted the command post’s power to arrest people or search individuals’ houses without court orders, curfews and other restrictions on media and social media activism.

It also prohibitions unauthorised movements around infrastructure facilities and factories.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)

Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)

Permanent constitution for Sudan requires the demise of Bashir regime 2017-08-01 22:35:05 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the decision of the Sudanese parliament to approve amendments in the 2005 Constitution and rejected by the components of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.