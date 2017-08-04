Sudan’s al-Bashir travels to Morocco on private visit

August 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Thursday arrived in Morocco on a private visit that coincides with the presence of where he is expected to meet the Saudi Arabia’s, King Salman.
According to the official SUNA, al-Bashir left Khartoum in the afternoon heading to Morocco on a private visit for several days without further details.
The Turkish news agency Anadolu reported his arrival to Rabat where he was received by local officials and Sudanese diplomats in Morocco.
Several sources said he is expected to meet King Salman who spends his annual summer holidays in Tangier since the 24 July.
Last year, al-Bashir met with Salman in Morocco.
The Sudanese president was in Saudi Arabia nearly two months ago in Jeddah during the holy month of Ramadan.
Sudan severed ties with Iran and provides important military contingents that fight in a Saudi led coalition against the Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen.
In return, Riyadh has pledged to support Sudan’s efforts for the lift of U.S. sanctions and to provide Khartoum with an important financial support for development projects.
However, Sudan declined to cut ties with its other Gulf ally, Qatar, following a rift between the two countries over alleged support to terrorism. Al-Bashir declared his support to the Kuwaiti mediation to end the conflict.
(ST)
