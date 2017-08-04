 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 4 August 2017

Hunger kills 17 people in S. Sudan’s Wau state: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 3, 2017 (WAU) – At least 17 people starved to death due to lack of food in South Sudan’s Wau state, an official said on Thursday.

JPEG - 75.3 kb
People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

The commissioner of Besselia county in Wau state, Francis Ibrahim said much as the security has improved, those in remote of the county are still in danger of hunger due to the absence of humanitarian support.

“The humanitarian situation is worsening and our people are starving to death. The violence which forced our people out of Wau town is deteriorating lives unless emergency relief sent to them,” he said.

The commissioner said not only food was lacking, adding that the people too badly needed medical services due to their bad health.

“Our people lack of medicines and clean drinking water, there is an urgent need from the humanitarian agencies to scale up their efforts to help, no fear of insecurity, the area is freely for humanitarian aids workers and any willing Samaritan to do their activities toward rescue to the needy population there,” he said.

The commissioner said civilians had not stored enough food since they left Wau town due to the violence that occurred between 2015 to 2017, while continuous violence in the area allegedly made it hard for government to offer assistance to civilians trapped in war.

“As such, we are calling on the humanitarians aids to intervene with what is necessary and rescue our populations in Bessilia county,” he said.

Famine was officially declared in parts of South Sudan in February 2017, affecting 100,000 people in Unity state. As of June 21, 2017, as a result of massive, intensive humanitarian efforts, famine is no longer officially occurring, although 45,000 people across three counties in Unity state and in Ayod county in Jonglei state are experiencing famine conditions.

A further 1.7 million people in other parts of the country are on the brink of famine, an increase of almost 1 million people since February 2017. Throughout the country, 6 million people are reportedly in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, the highest number of people suffering from acute food shortages and hunger ever recorded in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)

Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)

Permanent constitution for Sudan requires the demise of Bashir regime 2017-08-01 22:35:05 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the decision of the Sudanese parliament to approve amendments in the 2005 Constitution and rejected by the components of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.