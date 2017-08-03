 
 
 
South Sudan's army to adopt new name

August 3, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Thursday resolved to change the name its army acquired during the liberation struggle days into a peoples’ defence force.

President Salva Kiir walks past SPLA reception parade during 6th command council in Juba on July 27, 2017 (ST)

The decision on army change of name was reached at the end of the sixth command council conference of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA), which ended with several resolutions.

The command council conference was held at the army’s general headquarters, located north of the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

Officially opened by President Salva Kiir, also the army commander in chief, the conference discussed issues relating to the restructuring and transformation of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA).

Held under the theme, “Restructuring for Effective Transformation” the conference passed several resolutions and recommendations, including changing the SPLA’s name to South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

The council called for the establishment of two undersecretaries in the ministry of defense, adoption of proper strategic plan procedure for logistic and procurement, putting in place a clear policy for motivation and promotion in the army.

Capacity building in technology and technical requirement for the army personnel, provision of enough for pension scheme to enable soldiers starts new life after retirement from military service, building defense institute of intelligence, were some of the resolutions and recommendation the council discussed during days of deliberations.

President Kiir said he wanted resolutions and the recommendations which were passed at the conference implemented without delay.

He, however, emphasized the fact that restructuring the SPLA into an effective army to international standard requires collective efforts, saying it was now time to start helping in the transformation process.

“As I said at the opening day that restructuring SPLA will not be easy thing, I reiterate today that yes there are challenges which we shall face along the way but it is something we must not delay,” said Kiir, adding, “We must start now”.

According to South Sudanese leader, the system of recruitment into the military service must be reflective of all shades and faces of the country, stressing that selection should be done through recommendation from the states with equal share from all tribes.

South Sudan’s defense minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk said developing a national defence capability remains a top priority and that government considers the building of a strong army as a key to achieving national control and cohesion.

The defense minister also used the occasion as an opportunity to highlight to the command the importance of reorganizing the army in order to provide security and protection in the young nation.

Juuk urged the South Sudanese army to be self-reliant by producing their own food instead of relying on country’s finance ministry.

(ST)

  • 3 August 22:32, by Mr Point

    Changing the name of the army to "peoples’ defence force" is not enough.

    It is necessary to change the behaviour of this army which has acted as if its purpose is to make war on the people of South Sudan.

    Collective punishment,massacre, imprisonment, rape, torture, murder, theft, kidnapping .... these crimes of this army have all been reported internationally in the past two years

  • 3 August 22:54, by Nairobimitot

    Mayardit, Taban-Wani-Igga National Salvation Army of South Sudan.

  • 3 August 23:06, by Dinka-Defender-General

    P. Kiir, what is the hurry? We should wait because they cost to replace the name is too much to afford right now. Take for instance, how much would will it cost to replace all the uniforms, supplies, flag, and many other necessary things? We should wait until we are stable and ready to pay the price. South Sudan People Defence Force SSPDF does not stand out like SPLA. Therefore, no need to replace

    • 3 August 23:35, by South South

      I am OK with name changed as long as they will keep our country safe and go after rebels.

  • 4 August 00:20, by john locke

    South south, they cant even keep the cpuntry safe rightnow. Do you think changing the name will make things different? Haha

