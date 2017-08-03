 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 3 August 2017

Return weapons or risk arrest, S. Sudan rebels tell defectors

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 2, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition forces allied to former First Vice-President, Riek Machar have warned soldiers who defected to the National Salvation Front (NSF) to return all arms or ammunitions taken after the recent clashes around Yei River state.

JPEG - 33 kb
Rebel fighters greet one another at a rebel camp in South Sudan’s Jonglei state on 1 February 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

A deputy spokesperson for the armed opposition, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, said their forces would continue to hunt down the rebel defectors should they fail to surrender the weapons they took away.

“The SPLA-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Opposition] would like to make it clear that our main enemy is the Juba government, but not the National Salvation Front. All we need from Gen. [John] Kenyi is the weapons he disarmed from our forces and the community and the ammunitions given to him for protection while he was still the SPLA-IO sector 8 commander,” he told Sudan Tribune.

Lam appealed to the NSF leadership to immediately bring back the ammunition they disarmed from their soldiers, but warned that failure to return the weapons would attract military confrontations.

He called for calm among civilians around Yei River state and urged the population to continue with their usual day to day activities.

Last week, the armed opposition forces clashed at Yori in South Sudan’s Yei River state, following a split among rebel fighters after some groups declared allegiance to the leadership of the NSF.

Dozens of troops on both sides are feared to have died during the attack in Yei River state.

The hostilities erupted in South Sudan in 2013, when President Salva Kiir fired Machar, who was the leader of South Sudanese armed opposition forces.

The parties signed a peace deal in August 2015, but hostilities resumed in July 2016.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 August 09:12, by Sir King

    Ha ha ha ha haaaaaa! This Riek Machar assimilated rebels are really mad and insane. How do you expect someone who had rebelled to return the weapons and ammunition to you, guys. Just reason before you release such nasty word that will make people laugh at you. You are really stupid like your leader, Machar Teny.

    repondre message

  • 3 August 09:15, by Kush Natives

    That’s laughable!

    repondre message

  • 3 August 09:17, by Sir King

    Riek Machar is not educated really. How could he allow uneducated man drug his feet for nothing. Kiir Mayardit, uneducated man drugged Machar’s feet into unnecessary war and Machar accepted in response. He(Machar) would have dodged the intention of Mr. Kiir and wait for election and beat Kiir thoroughly. Shame on you REBELS. Let Kiir remains in his power and you will blame nobody.

    repondre message

  • 3 August 09:21, by Sir King

    - Just continue killing your brothers and sisters in the Equatorian jungles and when you finish yourselves, DINKA that you don’t want today will come back and cultivate or keep their animals in your empty lands. So, let DINKA go back to their respective regions per now but later, after EQUATORIANS exhausted themselves, DINKA will still come back and stay in Equatoria regions. STUPID PEOPLE..

    repondre message

  • 3 August 09:33, by Augustino

    No, this impediment call is not from a wise military man, how come a rebelled soldier return a weapon that he/she used against you back to you?

    Sudan Tribune has no customer at all, why do they talk to these weak leaders.

    repondre message

  • 3 August 09:34, by Sir King

    - Ambushing innocent civilians will not chase Salva Kiir away but it will make you soon declared terrorists and you will be hunted down like Joseph Konyi of Lord’s Resistant Army of Uganda.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)

Permanent constitution for Sudan requires the demise of Bashir regime 2017-08-01 22:35:05 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the decision of the Sudanese parliament to approve amendments in the 2005 Constitution and rejected by the components of the (...)

The irrationality of the South African detainment of Riek Machar 2017-07-31 00:45:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The unlawful detention of South Sudanese rebel leader Dr Riek Machar by South Africa is beyond the common sense of rationality. The South African government’s decision to accept (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.