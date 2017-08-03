 
 
 
Thursday 3 August 2017

Five killed, 13 others injured in S. Sudan highway ambush

August 2, 2017 (JUBA) – Five people were killed and 13 others injured in an ambush that took place along South Sudan’s major highway connecting it to neighbouring Uganda, officials said on Wednesday.

JPEG - 77.8 kb
General view of Juba Nimule road leading to Nimule Park and neighbouring Uganda (Pinterest photo)

The police spokesperson, Daniel Justin said the incident occurred about 54 kilometers from Uganda’s border with South Sudan.

The usually busy highway is the economic lifeline for South Sudan, which imports almost everything from neighbouring nations.

No group has, however, claimed responsibility for the deadly attack often blamed on the armed opposition troops and its allied forces.

The spokesperson for the armed opposition faction loyal to former First Vice-President, Riek Machar said he was unaware of the attack.

“There were no any SPLA IO soldiers sent to attack public transport buses on the Nimule- Juba highway, so we are not responsible for today’s road ambush,” Paul Lam Gabriel told Radio Tarmajuz.

The attackers, according to the army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang hit civilian convoy escorted by the military on the Juba-Nimule highway.

Two of the gunmen, he said, died during fire exchange with military officers.

Wednesday’s attack is the latest in the series of similar ambushes on the 192-km highway that connects the South Sudan capital, Juba with neighbouring Uganda and the East Africa region in general.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 August 08:20, by Kush Natives

    Those attackers are an IO, no doubt! Who would they be then, if not an IO bandits? Their stupidity went beyond an imagination, why would they always attacked innocent civilians? Why not attack the army forces garrison? Coward!

    repondre message

    • 3 August 10:05, by Eastern

      Civilians allowing SPLA to embed themselves among them are risking their lives.WARNING: No civilians should move in an armed convoy. Case closed!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



