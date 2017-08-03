President Kiir wants to improve relationship with Sudan: official



August 2, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro Wednesday said President Salva Kiir informed a visiting international official about his intention to improve relations with Sudan.

Last May Sudan accused Juba of supporting an attack carried out by two armed groups in East and North Darfur states. Khartoum said the attackers penetrated the Sudanese territory from South Sudan and Libya.

Following what Troika countries confirmed the accusation. Also, UN reports to the Security Council on Darfur including tits latest report of 14 June 2017 mention the presence of rebel factions from western Sudan in South Sudan.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting between President Salva Kiir and the Head of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Lomoro said Kiir among others announced his intention to develop relations with the Sudan.

President Kiir "spoke about his intention to improve the relationship between the Republic Of South Sudan and the Republic of Sudan because we have common interests and we had been together," he said.

"Only peace between us can bring prosperity and harmony between the two countries," he further said.

On Sunday 30 July, Foreign Minister Deng Alor told Sudan Tribune that preparations are underway to fix a date for Kiir’s visit to Khartoum.

"This will take place in August if they are completed,” he emphasised.

Sudan demands Juba to expel armed rebel groups from South Sudan and to activate a buffer zone on the border to be patrolled by a joint force from the two countries with the support of UN peacekeepers deployed in Abyei, as it is agreed in September 2012.

South Sudanese officials say Khartoum can convince the rebel commanders and opposition figures residing in Khartoum to join the dialogue process and contribute to stabilising the country.

(ST)