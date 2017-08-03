 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 3 August 2017

President Kiir wants to improve relationship with Sudan: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomoro, receives the Head of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and UNMISS David Shearer in Juba on August 1, 2017 (UNMISS Photo)
August 2, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro Wednesday said President Salva Kiir informed a visiting international official about his intention to improve relations with Sudan.

Last May Sudan accused Juba of supporting an attack carried out by two armed groups in East and North Darfur states. Khartoum said the attackers penetrated the Sudanese territory from South Sudan and Libya.

Following what Troika countries confirmed the accusation. Also, UN reports to the Security Council on Darfur including tits latest report of 14 June 2017 mention the presence of rebel factions from western Sudan in South Sudan.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting between President Salva Kiir and the Head of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Lomoro said Kiir among others announced his intention to develop relations with the Sudan.

President Kiir "spoke about his intention to improve the relationship between the Republic Of South Sudan and the Republic of Sudan because we have common interests and we had been together," he said.

"Only peace between us can bring prosperity and harmony between the two countries," he further said.

On Sunday 30 July, Foreign Minister Deng Alor told Sudan Tribune that preparations are underway to fix a date for Kiir’s visit to Khartoum.

"This will take place in August if they are completed,” he emphasised.

Sudan demands Juba to expel armed rebel groups from South Sudan and to activate a buffer zone on the border to be patrolled by a joint force from the two countries with the support of UN peacekeepers deployed in Abyei, as it is agreed in September 2012.

South Sudanese officials say Khartoum can convince the rebel commanders and opposition figures residing in Khartoum to join the dialogue process and contribute to stabilising the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)

Permanent constitution for Sudan requires the demise of Bashir regime 2017-08-01 22:35:05 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the decision of the Sudanese parliament to approve amendments in the 2005 Constitution and rejected by the components of the (...)

The irrationality of the South African detainment of Riek Machar 2017-07-31 00:45:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The unlawful detention of South Sudanese rebel leader Dr Riek Machar by South Africa is beyond the common sense of rationality. The South African government’s decision to accept (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.