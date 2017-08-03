August 2, 2017 (JUBA) - A member of the Jieng (Dinka) Council of Elders (JCE) has rejected calls seeking imposition of sanctions on the two main rival leaders in South Sudan, saying the time was not right.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (C) adresses a press conference together with FVP Riek Machar (R) and SVP James Wani at the State House on July 8, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey remarks followed Tuesday’s calls by the New York-based Human Right Watch as well as earlier calls from the London-based Amnesty International, which advocated sanctions on the two rival leaders.

“Their concentration on African leaders in promoting sanctions and indictments by International Criminal Court is not contributing to peaceful resolutions to arms conflicts, and had never saved lives anywhere in Africa. Many countries are really in war with themselves,’ Akuey told Sudan Tribune.

“These wars have never drawn the attention of these organizations but are good at only accusing African leaders and not suggesting or contributing to problem solving proposals,” he added.

He accused the western world, particularly the United States of failing to finding solutions to conflicts affecting African nations.

The JCE is considered an advisory board to South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

Akuey is optimistic peace would return to South Sudan, but warned those against the resolution of the civil war to give peace a chance.

“They are aware that peace is gathering fresh momentum in South Sudan. And that the Intergovernmental Authority for Development, with unwavering backing from African Union, European Union, Troika (USA, UK and Norway) and the United Nations Security Council (with Russia, China and France supporting), are all on standby, ready to attend the Peace Revitalization Conference concerning the Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, ARCSS, signed in August 2015, in Addis Ababa, on 13 August 2017”, he said.

The conference, he said, will be attended by all warring parties, with completely new attitudes, change of mind and willingness to end war.

Human Rights Watch, on Tuesday, called for imposition of sanctions against the top South Sudanese leaders it considers responsible for abuses meted against civilians.

Those on the proposed list, the New York-based advocacy group said, are President Kiir, also the army commander-in-chief, leader of armed opposition forces, Machar and Gen. Paul Malong Awan, the ex-army chief of general staff.

"The leaders of South Sudanese government and opposition have not managed to stop atrocity crimes committed against the civilian population, including killings, rape and forced displacement, the human rights watchdog said.

Almost 2 million people have reportedly deserted South Sudan, while another two million remain internally displaced since the beginning of the conflict in December 2013.

