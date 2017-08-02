Sudanese-Russian committee to meet on Thursday



August 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The joint Sudanese-Russian high-level committee for political consultation would meet in Moscow on Thursday, said Sudan’s official news agency SUNA.

The state agency on Wednesday reported the meeting would discuss ways to enhance political, economic, cultural and scientific relations as well as promoting the strategic partnership between the two countries.

It added the meeting would also look into ways to achieve effective coordination in regional and international forums besides the exchange of visits at the highest level.

According to SUNA, the Sudanese side would be headed by the State Foreign Minister Atta Al-Manan Bakhit al-Haj while the Russian side would be chaired by the Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov.

Last month, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said President Omer al-Bashir will visit Moscow during the second half of August upon an invitation from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Politically, Russia is seen as a major ally of the government of al-Bashir that faces isolation from the West. However, economic cooperation between the two countries has remained very low, with a trade balance that does not exceed $400 million.

In December 2015, Sudan and Russia signed 14 cooperation agreements in different domains, including oil, minerals and banks.

The agreements also include a concession contract between Sudan and the Russian Rus Geology to prospect for oil in Sudan’s Bloc E57 and another accord for the geological mapping of the Jebel Moya area, North Kordofan State.

(ST)