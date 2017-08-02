Families of detained SCoP leading members protest for their release



August 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Families of two leading members of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Tuesday staged a protest demanding their release in front of the headquarters of the security services the capital Khartoum.

The opposition party organised a sit-in to protest the continued detention of the SCoP former chairman, Ibrahim al-Sheikh, and Abubakr Youssef the party’s political secretary, who have been detained without allowing their families to visit them since nearly two weeks.

The detainees’ families and their friends held pictures of two detainees and banners calling for their immediate release and condemned their prolonged detention by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

Al-Sheikh and Babiker were arrested by the NISS on July 19 as they were returning from Sheikh Yaghout village, White Nile state, where they showed solidarity with Darfur students who resigned from Bakht Al-Ruda University.

SCoP lawyers wrote a letter to the NISS demanding their release pointing out that their detention is illegal and must be carried out upon judicial orders, in accordance with the Constitution.

The Security services told the lawyers that the two detainees are in good conditions and their families know the place of his detention and are allowed to visit them.

However, al-Sheikh’s wife Amani Malik denied the allegations of the NISS Information Office to the SCoP lawyers saying they didn’t visit him and ignore their whereabouts.

The security service did not inform al-Sheikh’s family about the location, reasons and circumstances of his arrest, said Mrs Malik in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

"Also, the family confirms that they did not meet Ibrahim al-Sheikh and did not receive his car," she further stressed.

