 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 2 August 2017

Families of detained SCoP leading members protest for their release

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Abu Bakr Youssef Babiker (L) and Ibrahim al-Sheikh (ST Photo)
August 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Families of two leading members of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Tuesday staged a protest demanding their release in front of the headquarters of the security services the capital Khartoum.

The opposition party organised a sit-in to protest the continued detention of the SCoP former chairman, Ibrahim al-Sheikh, and Abubakr Youssef the party’s political secretary, who have been detained without allowing their families to visit them since nearly two weeks.

The detainees’ families and their friends held pictures of two detainees and banners calling for their immediate release and condemned their prolonged detention by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

Al-Sheikh and Babiker were arrested by the NISS on July 19 as they were returning from Sheikh Yaghout village, White Nile state, where they showed solidarity with Darfur students who resigned from Bakht Al-Ruda University.

SCoP lawyers wrote a letter to the NISS demanding their release pointing out that their detention is illegal and must be carried out upon judicial orders, in accordance with the Constitution.

The Security services told the lawyers that the two detainees are in good conditions and their families know the place of his detention and are allowed to visit them.

However, al-Sheikh’s wife Amani Malik denied the allegations of the NISS Information Office to the SCoP lawyers saying they didn’t visit him and ignore their whereabouts.

The security service did not inform al-Sheikh’s family about the location, reasons and circumstances of his arrest, said Mrs Malik in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

"Also, the family confirms that they did not meet Ibrahim al-Sheikh and did not receive his car," she further stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Permanent constitution for Sudan requires the demise of Bashir regime 2017-08-01 22:35:05 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the decision of the Sudanese parliament to approve amendments in the 2005 Constitution and rejected by the components of the (...)

The irrationality of the South African detainment of Riek Machar 2017-07-31 00:45:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The unlawful detention of South Sudanese rebel leader Dr Riek Machar by South Africa is beyond the common sense of rationality. The South African government’s decision to accept (...)

I profoundly, disagree with President Museveni 2017-07-30 08:17:20 By Dhano Obongo While I was on the Easter break in April visiting my beloved family in Kampala, Uganda, in on morning I was reading a news paper call New Vision dated Monday, April 24, 2017, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.