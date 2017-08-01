JEM-Dabago defector accuses Khartoum of reneging on peace deal

August 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A defecting member from former Darfur rebel group has accused the Sudanese government of failing to honour the peace deal saying the situation on the ground in the region is worse.

Spokesperson of Sudan Liberation Force Alliance Salah al-Wali (ST photo)

Salah al-Wali, has recently defected from the former rebel Justice and Equality Movement faction led by Bakheit Abdallah Dabago (JEM-Dabago), a signatory of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD), and joined the newly formed rebel group Sudan Liberation Force Alliance (SLFA).

He told Sudan Tribune the Sudanese government has revealed its true intentions by reneging on the peace agreement, saying the regime seeks to abort the revolution through offering ministerial posts to the rebel leaders.

Al-Wali expected that many leaders would rejoin the rebellion in order to achieve the goals and principles that pushed them to bear arms, saying the situation on the ground in Darfur is much worse than that which existed prior to signing the DDPD.

Following the announcement of the Government of National Consensus last May, JEM-Dabago threatened to pull out of the government after it accused the ruling party of reducing the Movement’s share in the government, calling the move a clear violation of the power sharing protocol signed with the Sudanese government.

Al-Wali pointed to the continued genocide and mass rape against innocent civilians, saying government militias are preventing the refugees and IDPs from returning to their original villages.

The rebel leader added that forced displacement is now taking place in areas south-east of Nyala, South Darfur state capital, pointing to an ongoing “settlement project” that brings newcomers from Niger, Chad and Libya to areas north-east and west of Kutum, North Darfur state.

Alwali, who is currently the SLFA spokesperson, said they are making efforts to unify the rebel movements according to the statute of the new group.

“We managed to integrate three movements [into the new group] and we extend our hands to the rest of the movements including those led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur, Minni Minnawi and Gibril Ibrahim,” he said.

SLFA was formed last month following the merger of three Darfur armed factions including the Sudan Liberation Movement for Justice of Taher Hajer, Sudan Liberation Movement-Unity of Abdallah Yahia and the Justice and Equality Movement led by Abdallah Bashr Gali (aka Gena).

Commenting on SALFA’s vision for peace, the rebel leader said they see the need to link the process in Darfur to that in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile, pointing “three can be no peace in Darfur while the war is ongoing in the Two Areas”.

He added that peace in Darfur is contingent upon toppling the regime, saying most of the leaders of the regime are fugitives from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and on top of them is President Omer al-Bashir.

“They are criminals and criminal can’t achieve peace, stability and development,” he said.

Al-Wali stressed that change could be achieved only “by unifying the armed movements in the marginalized areas on one hand and the opposition forces and forces of change on the other hand”.

Last week, Al-Wali stressed that SALFA is not committed to the unilateral declaration of cessation of hostilities.

The new group also rejected al-Bashir’s call to draft the permanent constitution saying the move could take place only after achieving the comprehensive peace.

