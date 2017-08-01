July 31, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s armed opposition forces under the command of Major General Emmanuel Yangu reportedly attacked Lanyi garrison after heavy fighting with pro-government forces and allegedly killed eight of the regime soldiers.

Rebels protect civilians from the Nuer ethnic group (not seen) walking through flooded areas to reach a camp in UNMISS base in Bentiu, Sept. 20, 2014 (Photo AP/Matthew Abbott)

The rebels, in a statement, also claimed they captured huge quantities of arms and ammunition captured in good condition, which included one military truck and one 14.5 “totally destroyed”.

“A rescue convoy which tried to come from Lui to Lanyi has also been totally destroyed. Lanyi town is now under full control of SPLA/M IO forces,” reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Sudan Tribune could not independently verify the rebels’ claims as phone numbers of area officials and lawmakers were switched off.

The rebel deputy chief of staff for training, Lt. Gen. Wesley Welebe Samson congratulated the gallant rebels and their commander for what he described as “job well done” in defeating the army troops.

“We SPLA/M IO forces will continue to defend the innocent civilians in all areas under our control and will fight in self-defense whenever any of our locations are attacked. I once again advise the governor of Amadi state and his President Salva Kiir to stop looting of food, burning of houses and raping of innocent civilians who has nothing to do with this current war,” said Welebe.

The official, in a statement, accused the governor of Amadi state of allegedly using food as a weapon by denying relief food distribution to the armed opposition faction-controlled areas, which he said contravened international humanitarian law and law on armed conflicts.

“As I speak now, the whole population of Amadi state is still starving without food as governor of Amadi state, Joseph Ngere has stopped aid workers from taking relief supplies to areas controlled by SPLA/M IO, though we in SPLA/M IO have granted free movement to all humanitarian workers,” claimed the official in the statement.

“As such, the innocent civilians, women, children and elderly persons are in urgent need of food, medicine, shelter, seeds and tools,” he added.

In a separate development, the rebel claimed their forces captured government garrisons at Bamure and Jale in Kajokeji county on July 29, 2017 after the pro-government army attacked their locations.

“I extend my congratulations to the gallant SPLA/M IO Division 2 “B” commander and all our forces under his command for bringing Bamure and Jale under our control,” Welebe further stated.

The official claimed people of Yei, Kajokeji, Lanya, Bamure, Jale and Morobo are starving without food and urgently needed medicine.

“I appeal to international community to provide food and medicine to the suffering population in the above mentioned areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, the armed opposition faction said the Juba government must fully recommit itself to an immediate permanent ceasefire, agree to revive the peace agreement with full participation and inclusion of all the warring and political parties and start a new genuine implementation of the 2005 signed peace agreement.

The rebels also urged total demilitarization of Juba, immediate deployment of the joint integrated police to Juba town as per the signed peace agreement, stop operationalization of the 32 states with immediate effect and form a committee to look into this matter as per the previous communiqué from the regional bloc (IGAD).

The South Sudanese civil war broke out in mid-December 2013 after President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, which the latter vehemently denied.

However, a peace deal signed in August 2015 led to the formation of a coalition government but was again devastated by fresh violence that broke out in July last year.

(ST)