Family of Sudan’s SCoP ex-leader calls for his release

July 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The family of the former leader of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Monday, expressed deep concern about his health and safety and called for his immediate release.

SCoP leader Ibrahim al-Sheik (ST Photo)

The security agents arrested al-Sheikh, and SCoP political Secretary Abu Bakr Youssef, on July 19 in Jabal Awlia, south of Khartoum, after visiting a group of students from Darfur who resigned from the University of Bakht Al-Ruda in the White Nile State.

Following a demand to release the detainees filed by the SCoP lawyers to the director of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Sunday, the security authorities said the two opposition figures are in good shape and in contact with their families.

However, Amani Malik, the spouse of Ibrahim al-Sheikh, contested the accuracy of the information provided by the NISS Information Office to the SCoP lawyers alleging that his wife visits him and knows the place of his detention.

"The family of detainee Ibrahim Al-Sheikh was surprised to learn the false statements made by the NISS Information Office to the SCoP’s legal sector lawyers who submitted a request for his release along with Abu Bakr Youssef on Sunday," says a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The security service did not inform the Sheikh’s family about the location, reasons and circumstances of his arrest, she further stated. "The family also confirms that they did not meet Ibrahim al-Sheikh and did not receive his car".

The statement underscored that his family was only allowed to hand over his clothes to the NISS reception office.

"The family expresses its deep concern over al-Sheikh’s health and safety, and calls for his immediate release and all the detainees."

The opposition parties earlier this month showed their solidarity with the case of Darfurian students who resigned from the university to protest the detention and dismissal of their colleagues following the death of two police officers during violent student clashes last May.

Al-Sheikh and Youssef are the only two arrested among the other opposition groups and organisations.

(ST)