 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 1 August 2017

Family of Sudan’s SCoP ex-leader calls for his release

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The family of the former leader of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Monday, expressed deep concern about his health and safety and called for his immediate release.

JPEG - 87.1 kb
SCoP leader Ibrahim al-Sheik (ST Photo)

The security agents arrested al-Sheikh, and SCoP political Secretary Abu Bakr Youssef, on July 19 in Jabal Awlia, south of Khartoum, after visiting a group of students from Darfur who resigned from the University of Bakht Al-Ruda in the White Nile State.

Following a demand to release the detainees filed by the SCoP lawyers to the director of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Sunday, the security authorities said the two opposition figures are in good shape and in contact with their families.

However, Amani Malik, the spouse of Ibrahim al-Sheikh, contested the accuracy of the information provided by the NISS Information Office to the SCoP lawyers alleging that his wife visits him and knows the place of his detention.

"The family of detainee Ibrahim Al-Sheikh was surprised to learn the false statements made by the NISS Information Office to the SCoP’s legal sector lawyers who submitted a request for his release along with Abu Bakr Youssef on Sunday," says a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The security service did not inform the Sheikh’s family about the location, reasons and circumstances of his arrest, she further stated. "The family also confirms that they did not meet Ibrahim al-Sheikh and did not receive his car".

The statement underscored that his family was only allowed to hand over his clothes to the NISS reception office.

"The family expresses its deep concern over al-Sheikh’s health and safety, and calls for his immediate release and all the detainees."

The opposition parties earlier this month showed their solidarity with the case of Darfurian students who resigned from the university to protest the detention and dismissal of their colleagues following the death of two police officers during violent student clashes last May.

Al-Sheikh and Youssef are the only two arrested among the other opposition groups and organisations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The irrationality of the South African detainment of Riek Machar 2017-07-31 00:45:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The unlawful detention of South Sudanese rebel leader Dr Riek Machar by South Africa is beyond the common sense of rationality. The South African government’s decision to accept (...)

I profoundly, disagree with President Museveni 2017-07-30 08:17:20 By Dhano Obongo While I was on the Easter break in April visiting my beloved family in Kampala, Uganda, in on morning I was reading a news paper call New Vision dated Monday, April 24, 2017, (...)

Riek Machar’s captors favours him 2017-07-28 17:39:29 By Dak Buoth There are strange reasons that compel me to talk about Riek Machar even when I don’t want to do so because I’m not a member of any of the embattled SPLM factions. Anything to do with (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.