East Africa standby force to conduct field training in Sudan

July 31, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The East African Standby Force (EASF) is due to conduct the fourth upcoming field training exercise in Sudan next November.
This was announced on Monday during the extraordinary policy organ meeting of EASF member states which kicked off today here in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.
As the regional standby force faces a lack of funding, member states Monday discussed possible ways of securing fund gaps.
Sudan Tribune was told that out of the total $ 5.3 million appealed to conduct the unified military operation, only $ 2.5 million is secured from global peace partners.
During the three-day meeting, EASF member states are also slated to discuss on best ways how to boost the capacity of the regional force in order to effectively deal with security challenges in the volatile east African region.
EASF is one of the five continent’s regional multidimensional force capabilities including military, police and civilian components consisting 10 east African countries.
Africa’s newest nation, South Sudan, enjoys the status of observer in EASF since April 2013 and it is expected to own full membership anytime soon.
The regional organization is mandated to enhance peace and security in the volatile east African region by
The regional force was established following decisions made by the African Union (AU) summit held in Ethiopia in 2004.
(ST)
