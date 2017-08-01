 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 1 August 2017

East Africa standby force to conduct field training in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese soldiers during joint military exercises dubbed Knights Challenge in Almaaqil area in the River Nile State on 6 December 2016 (ST Photo)

July 31, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The East African Standby Force (EASF) is due to conduct the fourth upcoming field training exercise in Sudan next November.

This was announced on Monday during the extraordinary policy organ meeting of EASF member states which kicked off today here in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

As the regional standby force faces a lack of funding, member states Monday discussed possible ways of securing fund gaps.

Sudan Tribune was told that out of the total $ 5.3 million appealed to conduct the unified military operation, only $ 2.5 million is secured from global peace partners.

During the three-day meeting, EASF member states are also slated to discuss on best ways how to boost the capacity of the regional force in order to effectively deal with security challenges in the volatile east African region.

EASF is one of the five continent’s regional multidimensional force capabilities including military, police and civilian components consisting 10 east African countries.

Africa’s newest nation, South Sudan, enjoys the status of observer in EASF since April 2013 and it is expected to own full membership anytime soon.

The regional organization is mandated to enhance peace and security in the volatile east African region by

The regional force was established following decisions made by the African Union (AU) summit held in Ethiopia in 2004.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The irrationality of the South African detainment of Riek Machar 2017-07-31 00:45:40 By Duop Chak Wuol The unlawful detention of South Sudanese rebel leader Dr Riek Machar by South Africa is beyond the common sense of rationality. The South African government’s decision to accept (...)

I profoundly, disagree with President Museveni 2017-07-30 08:17:20 By Dhano Obongo While I was on the Easter break in April visiting my beloved family in Kampala, Uganda, in on morning I was reading a news paper call New Vision dated Monday, April 24, 2017, (...)

Riek Machar’s captors favours him 2017-07-28 17:39:29 By Dak Buoth There are strange reasons that compel me to talk about Riek Machar even when I don’t want to do so because I’m not a member of any of the embattled SPLM factions. Anything to do with (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.