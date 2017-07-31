Former detainees regret commemorating Martyrs Day at war

July 31, 2017 (JUBA)- A group of South Sudanese former political detainees has issued a statement regretting commemorating Martyrs Day while the war continues unabated, despite the suffering it has inflicted on the people.

“It is regrettable and shameful that martyrs days 2017 is being marked while the country is still mired in senseless war years on. This is an indelible mark of shame on us the survivors and beneficiaries of the ultimate sacrifice heroes these and heroines made for our freedom,” the group said in a statement marking the 12th anniversary of the martyrs’ day.

30th July is the day on which the former First Vice President of the Republic of Sudan, President of the Government of Southern Sudan and Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), Dr John Garang de Mabior, died in a helicopter crash on his way back to Southern Sudan from Uganda.

The statement argued the best honour to martyrs of war is the stoppage of war and declare a ceasefire.

“There is no great honour or homage we can pay in memory of our martyrs, war heroes and heroines, no better recognition we can give for the ultimate sacrifice they paid for our freedom to end this war without further delay,” the statement adds.

It called on the government and armed opposition forces to agree on an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to give citizens respite while engagement for war is conducted.

“We urge all peace loving South Sudanese, friends of South Sudan, the region and the international community at large to sue for peace, urge and pressure the warring parties to stop the war and make peace”.

