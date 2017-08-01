By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

July 31, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – A group of South Sudanese activists have expressed dismay at the persisting mass displacement of the civil population due to renewed fighting between government loyalists and opposition forces across South Sudan’s three greater regions.

IDPs shelter near the UNMISS base in Wau (IOM/Gonzalez 2016)

The peace activists’ group, Forhowlong, said the ongoing provocative attacks and delusional pursuit of gaining more territories will yet perpetrate another humanitarian crisis to what already exists.

“There is an urgent need to find a promising solution that will yield sustainable peace and stability in the Republic of South Sudan, rather than flexing muscle on tribal lines” Ngor Mariano Ajuet, the group’s representative told Sudan Tribune.

He said the continuous displacement of the civil population along the Ethiopia- South Sudan border in the surrounding areas of Maiwut and Bieh state showed irresponsible undertaking of government and opposition groups with response to the suffering of the innocent women and children affected by the ongoing war.

“This man-made humanitarian catastrophe, killing and compelling the entire civil population to seek refuge in neighbouring countries,” he added.

The group urged all the youth, community leaders and church elders to protest against “this cruel and uncivilized approach of our politicians” in dealing with national issues affecting the country.

“We shouldn’t merely contemplate on external help, which is intensified with individual’s interest”, stressed Ajuet.

The group called upon the parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostility and purge way to find peaceful means for ending the conflict in the world’s youngest nation.

It called upon friends of South Sudan (lobbyists) peace partners, IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] and the Troika to quickly find a possible solution to end the ongoing civil war.

“South Sudanese leaders will never think to help the civilians but continue to fight each other’s on the level of personal hatred using the country’s resources to defeats their antagonists”, said Ajuet.

Forhowlong is a newly established South Sudanese peace activists’ organization operating in at least 10 countries across the globe.

South Sudan’s civil war broke out in December 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup. However, a peace agreement signed in August 2015 led to the formation of a coalition government but was again devastated by fresh violence that broke out in July last year.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced since 2013.

(ST)