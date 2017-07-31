 
 
 
S. Sudan: China donates $1.8 for Malaria, Cholera fight

July 30, 2017 (JUBA) - The Chinese government has donated up to $ 1.8 million to South Sudan’s ministry of health to fight cholera and malaria in the country.

A child receives an oral cholera vaccine dose in the South Sudan capital, Juba (Medair Photo)

The donation was handed over by the Chinese embassy in South Sudan to government officials in the war-torn nation on Saturday.

During the occasion, the South Sudanese government also launched a Chinese-aided project worth $33 million for the modernization and expansion of the country’s main referral hospital, the Juba Teaching Hospital, and renovation of the China-funded Kiir Mayardit Women’s Hospital in Rumbek, the South Sudan Western Lakes state capital.

South Sudan’s health minister, Riek Gai Kok said the donation given by the Chinese government will support health in the grassroot level.

"We thank you for the kind donation that will help us a lot in strengthening our capacity to respond to diseases," said Kok.

The Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, He Xiangdong said Beijing is committed to helping Juba improve its public health sector by providing capacity building and financial contributions.

"This is a gift from the Chinese people to our brothers and sisters in South Sudan because we are trying to help them improve the public health sector," he said.

Since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, China has contributed diplomatic and material support to South Sudan.

Early this year, for instance, China and South Sudan agreed to boost cooperation in the health sector by enhancing knowledge sharing, capacity building as well as hospital to hospital collaborations.

(ST)

