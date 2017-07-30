 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 30 July 2017

Jikany Nuer community laud SPLM-IO officer over peace

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 29, 2017 (JUBA) – The Jikany Nuer community in South Sudan and Ethiopia have congratulated the four SPLM/A-IO senior officers who joined the peace forces loyal to South Sudan’s First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai in Pagak at South Sudan-Ethiopia border.

JPEG - 28.6 kb
Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

The move, the community said in a statement, saved many peoples’ lives.

Gai replaced Machar, the armed opposition leader, who was until July last year the First Vice-President in the coalition government.

“There is no logic whatsoever why Jikany Nuer would be subjected to insecurity and chaos because Riek Machar was replaced by Gen. Taban Deng Gai, who is a Jikany of Bentiu. If the internal Nuer leadership dynamic is the one behind the thinking of those rejecting peace, the Jikany Nuer would make it abundantly clear that Gen. Taban Deng Gai is their son who is capable to bring peace in South Sudan,” the community said in a statement issued Saturday.

The four officers included Gen. James Khor Chuol Giet, Gen. Thok Chuol Luak, Gen. Thok Chuol Liah and Gen. Stephen Pal Kun Kek.

According to the community, the Jikany Nuer population badly suffered 1991 due to the sectional and clan fighting, which erupted afterwards as a result of the unexpected breakdown of law and order.

“After the eruption of conflict in December 2013, Jikany became victims of the SPLM [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement] Party’s power struggle. Thousands of Jikany youth were mobilised and weaponised to fight a war they didn’t know its cause. For the last four years, no child in the entire Jikany land attends any school because of insecurity,” further stressed the statement.

It added, “The defection of the four senior officers of the SPLA-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition] is to ensure that there is peace in the entire land of Jikany so that our children can go back to school”.

Meanwhile, the Jikany Nuer community leadership in Ethiopia has called upon all the Jikany in the armed opposition movement to join the peace forces in line with the decisions taken by the four officers.

Their decision, they said, is in line with IGAD’s [Inter-Governmental Authority on Development] position calling on all armed groups in South Sudan to lay down their weapons and join the implementation of the 2015 peace deal signed in Addis Ababa.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


I profoundly, disagree with President Museveni 2017-07-30 08:17:20 By Dhano Obongo While I was on the Easter break in April visiting my beloved family in Kampala, Uganda, in on morning I was reading a news paper call New Vision dated Monday, April 24, 2017, (...)

Riek Machar’s captors favours him 2017-07-28 17:39:29 By Dak Buoth There are strange reasons that compel me to talk about Riek Machar even when I don’t want to do so because I’m not a member of any of the embattled SPLM factions. Anything to do with (...)

IGAD’s Revitalization Forum on South Sudan is a hoax 2017-07-27 21:29:45 July 25, 2017 The Nuer Supreme Council (NSC) would like to take this opportunity to declare that Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is no longer a credible peace broker in South (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.