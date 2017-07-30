Archbishop of Canterbury launches calls for peace in Sudan from Kadugli

July 29, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Wilby, launched a call for peace and reconciliation from the capital of South Kordofan Kadugli, where he travelled immediately after his arrival in Khartoum.

The Church of England’s spiritual leader arrived in Khartoum on Saturday. On Sunday, he will inaugurate the Anglican Church of Sudan, which will be the 39th Province of the Anglican Communion.

Upon his arrival at the airport Khartoum, he was received by the undersecretary of the ministry of religious affairs Hamid Youssef Adam and a number of local church officials. Following what he travelled to Kadugli to meet church leaders and visit camps of displaced people and refugees there.

In a written statement he released on his Facebook page from the capital of South Kordofan, the leader of Anglican Church welcomed the efforts of the Sudanese government towards refugees from South Sudan.

"Sudan sets an example to many around the world in its welcome to those in need. I’m sure it’s a great pressure on the government and local people to receive such large numbers, and the people of Sudan have shown true humanity," he said.

He further called for peace and reconciliation in Sudan saying it is the wish of ordinary people who are affected by the armed conflict in the troubled region.

"In Kadugli today I heard inspiring stories from Christian and Muslim leaders who want peace, and who are actively working together to achieve it. They need peace. They understand more than anyone else the cost of war".

"Peacemaking is the call of God on us all. So join me in praying for peace. Pray for those in areas of difficulty. Pray that they will know that they are not forgotten," he further wrote.

The South Kordofan is witnessing a six-year war between the government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement North (SPLM-N). The warring parties failed to reach a humanitarian cessation of hostilities despite regional and international efforts in this respect.

On Sunday the Archbishop of Canterbury will open the 39th Province of the Anglican Communion with the participation of Sudanese government officials and Christian and Muslim leaders.

The Anglican missionary began its activities in the twin capital city of Omdurman before to spread in the country particularly in the southern parties of the country.

Until 1974, the Diocese of Sudan was part of the Jerusalem archbishopric. The province of Sudan was established in 1976. After, the independence of South Sudan in July 2011it moved to Juba to be the Province of South Sudan and Sudan.

The new province which will be declared on Sunday 30 July will consist of five dioceses in El Obeid, Kadugli, Khartoum, Port Sudan, and Wad Medani.

(ST)