 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 29 July 2017

Increase of armed robbery on vital road in North Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A truck loaded with marchandises and vehicles imported from Libya in North Darfur
July 28, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Armed robberies have recently increased on the road connecting El-Malha city of North Darfur near the Libyan border and the state capital El Fasher, raising fears and resentment among local traders.

Osman Mohamed Ali, a trader affected by the armed attacks, told Sudan Tribune that gunmen using a four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser stopped them and looted their belongings before to flee during they were travelling from El Malha to El-Fasher transporting electrical appliances and generators.

Another trader, Suleiman Mohamed Adam, who imports vehicles from Libya told Sudan Tribune that armed men who collect road tax but they do not give them a receipt

"We pay huge sums for cars and 2,000 pounds for some devices without telling us who they are or the body to which they belong and if we refuse to confiscate our properties," Adam said.

Last June, gunmen seized a saloon car at gunpoint on the Western Ingaz road near al-Kuma area in North Darfur as it was coming from El-Malha. The owner was attacked with the butt of an automatic rifle. He lost consciousness and the gunmen fled with the car to an unknown destination.

El-Malha, at 100 km north-east of El Fasher is the largest market for cars imported from Libya.

The Sudanese authorities say they plan to disarm civilians and collect weapons in Darfur, but the plan is not yet implemented, as they want to integrate all the government militias in the army before.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Riek Machar’s captors favours him 2017-07-28 17:39:29 By Dak Buoth There are strange reasons that compel me to talk about Riek Machar even when I don’t want to do so because I’m not a member of any of the embattled SPLM factions. Anything to do with (...)

IGAD’s Revitalization Forum on South Sudan is a hoax 2017-07-27 21:29:45 July 25, 2017 The Nuer Supreme Council (NSC) would like to take this opportunity to declare that Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is no longer a credible peace broker in South (...)

Darfur genocide goes Exodus. What a determination and what a lesson! 2017-07-26 00:51:05 By TRAYO A. Ali NOT AN ISOLATED CASE. IT’S PART OF WIDER STORY A manifestation of more than one decade of racially segregated conflict and a three-month escalation in tensions reached a boiling (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.