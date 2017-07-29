Increase of armed robbery on vital road in North Darfur



July 28, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Armed robberies have recently increased on the road connecting El-Malha city of North Darfur near the Libyan border and the state capital El Fasher, raising fears and resentment among local traders.

Osman Mohamed Ali, a trader affected by the armed attacks, told Sudan Tribune that gunmen using a four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser stopped them and looted their belongings before to flee during they were travelling from El Malha to El-Fasher transporting electrical appliances and generators.

Another trader, Suleiman Mohamed Adam, who imports vehicles from Libya told Sudan Tribune that armed men who collect road tax but they do not give them a receipt

"We pay huge sums for cars and 2,000 pounds for some devices without telling us who they are or the body to which they belong and if we refuse to confiscate our properties," Adam said.

Last June, gunmen seized a saloon car at gunpoint on the Western Ingaz road near al-Kuma area in North Darfur as it was coming from El-Malha. The owner was attacked with the butt of an automatic rifle. He lost consciousness and the gunmen fled with the car to an unknown destination.

El-Malha, at 100 km north-east of El Fasher is the largest market for cars imported from Libya.

The Sudanese authorities say they plan to disarm civilians and collect weapons in Darfur, but the plan is not yet implemented, as they want to integrate all the government militias in the army before.

(ST)