SPLM-IO Taban faction calls on refugees return to Maiwut State

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

July 28, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The SPLM/SPLA-IO Coordination Office in Ethiopia Under the Leadership of Gen.Taban Deng Gai, First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, on Friday called up on all the Peace loving citizens of Maiwut State in Ethiopia and across the region to return to the State and support the peace and development of the state.

JPEG - 71.4 kb
South Sudan first vice president Taban Deng Gai arrives in Bor May 9, 2017 (ST)

David Dang Kong Head of the SPLM/SPLA-IO Coordination Office for Peace and Reconciliation to Ethiopia and the African Union said "Maiwut State is a land of opportunities and we should utilize these opportunities for the benefit of our State and its citizens”

“Let’s forgive each other, open a new page of reconciliation among ourselves and work hard for the betterment of our people and our country. An eye for eye and tooth for a tooth would not take us anywhere” added David.

The calls come one day after the South Sudanese army (SPLA) took control of Maiwut town, the Maiwut state administrative headquarters, after days of fighting with rebel forces.

Sources on Thursday told Sudan Tribune that forces loyal to First-Vice President, Taban Deng Gai entered the area around 10 am without facing any resistance.

“The SPLM/SPLA-IO Coordination Office for Peace and Reconciliation in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, would like to take this opportunity to congratulate H. E. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, H. E. Gen. Taban Deng Gai, First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Hon. Minister Ambassador Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Minister of Petroleum, Maj. Gen. Bol Ruach Rom, Governor of Maiwut State, Gen. Nhial Batoang, SPLA Division 6 Commander, and all the people of Maiwut State for the Peace victory yesterday,” said David.

However, the SPLA-IO led by Riek Machar denied the claim in a telephone contact with the rebel commanders in the area.

He added the capture of Maiwut by their forces has proven to the maximum that H.E Gen. Taban Deng Gai, First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Ambassador Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Minister of Petroleum, and the entire SPLM/SPLA-IO leadership are working extremely hard, days and nights, to bring the lasting peace in our beloved country.

South Sudan was plunged into conflict in December 2013 after president Kiir accused his former deputy turned Rebel leader, Riek Machar of plotting coup, an allegation the latter denies.

The fighting, which turned ethnic lines killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

(ST)

    Hopeles Child ya Dang Koang,who trained you that peace can match gun? I think those who support Taban,re not aware that you ,re not okay in mine. Every one is aware that Tabanists ,re the ones increasing south sudanese problem since they hijacked 2015 agreement for your benefit. lets see you ,ll never see any single human from Maiwut coming back to Town. don,t confuse the world, ya useless.

    continue, how many town had been controlled by IG force since 2014 still no civilian staying with them.force who claims to be 4 gov,t ,re the ones killing, hating citizens. What the hell you R taking country to? Gov,t without vision, hope for country. fellow citizens, mark my words, we,ll never see peace in the country under Taban &Kiir. zis guys,re out of mine. they maybe behaving bipolar disorde

