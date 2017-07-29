Sudan, Bulgaria discuss bilateral relations and illegal migration



July 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour and his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva Friday ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and combat illegal migration.

In a press release Friday, Foreign Ministry Gharib Allah Khidir said Ghanodur, who is currently visiting Sofia, has discussed with Zaharieva ways to promote economic, political, cultural, trade and scientific relations between the two countries besides mutual support at the international forums.

According to Khidir, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister said during the meeting that “Sudan is the best partner for the European Union in combating terrorism, human trafficking and illegal migration”.

He added the two ministers exchanged views on the regional challenges in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, pointing to ways to coordinate efforts and initiatives to deal with the international challenges.

Khidir added the meeting underscored the need to continue political consultation and effective coordination, saying Ghandour and Zaharieva signed two agreements to enhance cooperation between the two ministries.

Sudan, which is identified as a source of migrants and a transit country, is cooperating with the EU countries to combat the illegal migration from Sudan and Horn of Africa countries including Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia.

In April 2016, the EU officially allocated Sudan €100 million to improve the living conditions for refugees, help Sudanese returnees to reintegrate back into society, and to improve security at the border.

Also, Sudan benefits from additional funding under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, in particular from a €40 million programme to better manage migration in the region.

(ST)