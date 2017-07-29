Sudan, Bulgaria discuss bilateral relations and illegal migration

July 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour and his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva Friday ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and combat illegal migration.
In a press release Friday, Foreign Ministry Gharib Allah Khidir said Ghanodur, who is currently visiting Sofia, has discussed with Zaharieva ways to promote economic, political, cultural, trade and scientific relations between the two countries besides mutual support at the international forums.
According to Khidir, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister said during the meeting that “Sudan is the best partner for the European Union in combating terrorism, human trafficking and illegal migration”.
He added the two ministers exchanged views on the regional challenges in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, pointing to ways to coordinate efforts and initiatives to deal with the international challenges.
Khidir added the meeting underscored the need to continue political consultation and effective coordination, saying Ghandour and Zaharieva signed two agreements to enhance cooperation between the two ministries.
Sudan, which is identified as a source of migrants and a transit country, is cooperating with the EU countries to combat the illegal migration from Sudan and Horn of Africa countries including Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia.
In April 2016, the EU officially allocated Sudan €100 million to improve the living conditions for refugees, help Sudanese returnees to reintegrate back into society, and to improve security at the border.
Also, Sudan benefits from additional funding under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, in particular from a €40 million programme to better manage migration in the region.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Riek Machar’s captors favours him 2017-07-28 17:39:29 By Dak Buoth There are strange reasons that compel me to talk about Riek Machar even when I don’t want to do so because I’m not a member of any of the embattled SPLM factions. Anything to do with (...)
IGAD’s Revitalization Forum on South Sudan is a hoax 2017-07-27 21:29:45 July 25, 2017 The Nuer Supreme Council (NSC) would like to take this opportunity to declare that Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is no longer a credible peace broker in South (...)
Darfur genocide goes Exodus. What a determination and what a lesson! 2017-07-26 00:51:05 By TRAYO A. Ali NOT AN ISOLATED CASE. IT’S PART OF WIDER STORY A manifestation of more than one decade of racially segregated conflict and a three-month escalation in tensions reached a boiling (...)
MORE