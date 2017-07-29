SPLM-IO denies South Sudan’s army capture of Upper Nile’s Maiwut

July 28, 2017 (JUBA ) - A senior commander of the Sudan People Liberation Army-In Opposition of the fifth division, Maj.Gen Khor Chuol Giet has admitted the advancement of government troops toward the rebel held area of Pagak. But he disputed reports that they government have regained control of Maiwut town.

Rebel fighters walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan February 13, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

Giet says their forces have withdrawn from Longechuk County and Mathiang to avoid civilians and children crossfire as both sides were engaging with heavy weapons.

“The enemy advanced up to Luakjak but we have managed to stop their advancement to Nyankich and Wunkir, where we clashed with them six times, plus other confrontations at Longechuk," he stressed.

The government forces captured Maiwut area on Thursday, but senior rebels from the armed opposition said their reinforcement forces arrived on Friday to halt pro-government troop’s advancement.

“I am also informing you that, all our reinforcements have already arrived, especially from Latjor Diyan’s land of Gajiok Kiir plus other areas," he said warning "Within these two days, our enemy will realise who we are".

He vowed they will clear the area of their presence stressing that "Victory is always Ours".

For the last two weeks, rebel fighters have been engaging with the forces of the government over the control of the strategic areas in Upper Nile of Pagak in the eastern part of the country near the Ethiopian border.

Gen. Chuol says they are fighting for almost twenty-five days against the militia forces allied with the South Sudan army.

“The operation took us 25 days from now engaging the enemy as the forces of Division, 5th plus 2 forces from Tiger the HQ;’s of C- in C and Sector 4th HQ’s under our General Peter Liem Bol,” he added.

He said they are determined to repel the attack and defeat the government troops.

“I assure SPLM/A - IO supporters that your Headquarters in Pagak or Maiwut town will never be reached by the political operation of Taban Deng. We were fighting them for almost a month now,” he said.

On Thursday the South Sudan army (SPLA) said its forces regained control of Maiwut town and its troops were advancing towards the rebel stronghold town of Pagak near the Ethiopian border.

However, the SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar denied the capture of Maiwut, describing the claim as “wishful thinking”.

At least 50,000 people have been displaced and fled their homes from Mathiang, Longechuk, Luakjak, Nyakich and Wunkir to Pagak area.

The Troika and the European Union denounced the attacks carried out by the government army on the rebel positions in the Upper Nile region and called on Juba to observe the unilateral cessation of hostilities declared by President Salva Kiir.

(ST)