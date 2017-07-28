CAR prime minister agree with Sudanese businessmen to promote bilateral trade



July 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Central African Republic (CAR) Prime Minister Simplice Sarandji Thursday has agreed with the Sudanese businessmen to facilitate the development of trade and investment between the two countries and to take a number of measures in this respect.

Sarandji who is visiting Khartoum nowadays met a delegation of the Sudanese Federation of Chambers of Commerce (SFCC) to discuss the role of the private sector in Sudan in the development of bilateral economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Abdel Aziz Abu Talib, SFCC director general, told the state news agency SUNA that the meeting was successful and fruitful. He said they agreed with the visiting prime minister to send a delegation to Bangui to explore opportunities and areas of cooperation and trade in the CAR.

The Sudanese businessman further said the CRA senior official to establish a special unit under the supervision of the Council of Ministers of Central African Republic to follow up and facilitate the procedures for joint cooperation between the private sector of the two countries.

He also said that it was agreed to establish a free zone to regulate trade activities on the joint border and develop trade and economic cooperation relations between the two countries, to serve and provide the Central African needs of goods and products.

Abu Talib further announced that the SFCC would finance the CAR free trade zone in Port Sudan so that goods can be imported or exported for the neighbouring county without difficulties through the Sudanese port on the Red Sea.

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir received the prime minister who handed him a letter from CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

Elected in March 2016, Touadera has pledged to end violence in the troubled country, which was seized by religious and inter-communal conflict from 2013, when mostly Muslim Seleka rebels overthrew long-time ruler Francois Bozize.

(ST)