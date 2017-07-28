 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 28 July 2017

Machar relieves five military governors, re-assigns others

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 27, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan armed opposition leader, Riek Machar on Thursday relieved five military governors of in the oil-rich Upper Nile states and Bahr el Ghazal region, re-assigning new ones.

JPEG - 19.6 kb
South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

The new changes affected Lt.Gen Ruai Kuol Jal (Liech state), Lt.Gen Koang Gatkuoth Kerjok (Bieh state), Lt. Gen Sadam Chayout Manyang (Adar state), Maj. Gen Jokuino Fidel Nyikayo (Fashoda state) and Brig Gen Dhahya Ahmed Faraheldor of Raja state.

Machar, in a separate decree, immediately re-appointed five militarily governors for South Sudan’s newly-established states of Liech, Bieh, Adar, Fashoda and Raja.

“Pursuant to the resolutions of the SPLM Political Bureau September 23, 2016 and SPLM (IO) constitution and the restructuring the governance in the liberated areas, I Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon Chairman and Commander –In-Chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO) do hereby appoint the following as military governors of the following States, as mentioned against each name, with effect from 27 July, 2017,” partly reads Machar’s decree, also extended to Sudan Tribune.

The new governors appointed by the rebel leader include, Lt. Gen Johnson Ulony Thabu (Fashoda) Maj.Gen Salah Momogi Mameri Koni (Raja) Brig Gen Koang Rambang Chol (Bieh) Brig Gen Tor Tunguar Kueiguong (Liech) and Brig Gen Nhail Nyal Ding (Adar).

The decree did not, however, explain why the rebel leader made the changes.

An official from the rebel faction told Sudan Tribune that the exercise was to strengthen the system of local governance in the country’s liberated areas.

Machar’s press secretary, Lam Kuei, the press secretary confirmed the changes, saying it was a “normal” procedure in any functional institution.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 July 09:52, by Mike Charlie MC

    congratulation,,,,,,
    To new appointees ,,, I believed they will work hard to fight against genocidal force plus Tabanese Nuer WEWthat exacerbated the live of civilian across the country .
    Many Thank Dr Machar , go ahead ,, please

    repondre message

  • 28 July 09:55, by Kuch

    SUDAN TRIBUNE will never fail to amaze the South Sudanese people with their Riek Machar *issuing decrees & orders* of always appointing his so-called governors or those SUDAN TRIBUNE propagandists are their Riek Machar’s loyalists. This SUDAN TRIBUNE rubbish often remind me of the book l used to carry, in my backpack, during my SPLA days in late 1992s-2002s in Eastern & Central>>>

    repondre message

    • 28 July 10:20, by Kuch

      THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, by Nikolai Gogol. Fellows, any South Sudanese with a shred of education would attest, that the current mess in our country is a *geopolitical intrigues*. The SPLA must or cannot again, allow the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their their evil juus & some of their evil allies in between>>>

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


IGAD’s Revitalization Forum on South Sudan is a hoax 2017-07-27 21:29:45 July 25, 2017 The Nuer Supreme Council (NSC) would like to take this opportunity to declare that Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is no longer a credible peace broker in South (...)

Darfur genocide goes Exodus. What a determination and what a lesson! 2017-07-26 00:51:05 By TRAYO A. Ali NOT AN ISOLATED CASE. IT’S PART OF WIDER STORY A manifestation of more than one decade of racially segregated conflict and a three-month escalation in tensions reached a boiling (...)

Cholera in Sudan: Open letter to WHO Director 2017-07-25 00:15:38 An Open Letter to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the UN’s World Health Organization United Nations Office at Geneva | Palais des Nations, 1211 | Genève, Switzerland Dr. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.