Sudan summons Libyan diplomat over closure of its consulate in Kufra

July 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday summoned the Libyan Chargé D’Affaires to Sudan, Ali Muftah Mahroug, to protest the closure of the Sudanese consulate in Kufra.

The eastern Libya government led by the Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni on Wednesday decided the closure of the Sudanese consulate in the south-western town of Kufra and ordered the Sudanese diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours.

According to a statement released by the ministry spokesperson, the Director of Protocol Ambassador Yahia Abdel Jalil told the Libyan diplomat that the ministry rejects the accusations and allegations against the Consulate General of Kufra.

There was no official explanation for the decision but the eastern Libyan government Wednesday spokes about activities Violating Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and threatening the national security.

Observers say the General Haftar backed government suspects Sudanese security officers attached to the consulate of spying the activities of the Sudanese armed opposition elements in Libya, as Khartoum accuses them of working with Libyan commander.

Abdel Jalil told the Libyan diplomat that since its establishment in 2003, the Consulate has continued its functions in conformity with international rules and traditions in diplomatic and consular work.

He further called on the eastern Libya government to reconsider its decision and to allow the consulate resume its duties normally.

Kufra, a town in southern Libya near the border with Sudan is the main gate for migrants to the Mediterranean Sea before to cross to Europe.

According to the statement, the Libyan chargé d’affaires regretted the decision of al-Thinni’s government and pointed that the Government of National Accord (GNA), which he represents, was not aware of the decision.

Further, he pledged to transmit the Sudanese request to the authorities in Tripoli, pointing that Kufra is not under the control of his government.

Last Tuesday, the head of the UN-backed government in Tripoli Fayez Seraj and the General Khalifa Haftar who is based in the eastern part of the troubled country agreed to work together to restore peace and bring stability before to hold a general election in 2018.

