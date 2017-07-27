July 27, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese army (SPLA) said Thursday that it gained access to Maiwut town, the Maiwut state administrative headquarters, after days of fighting with rebel forces.

Multiple sources told Sudan Tribune that forces loyal to First-Vice President, Taban Deng Gai entered the area without facing any resistance.

“This morning July 27, 2017, the SPLA peace forces accompanying the governor of Maiwut state arrived at their destination as was the request of the people of Maiwut for their newly appointed governor to come to his headquarters, Maiwut. The same force proceeded to Pagak at the South Sudan Ethiopian border,” reads a statement the head South Sudan’s mission to the African Union, James Morgan Pitia issued.

The people of Maiwut, it said, were free from anti-peace rebels allied to exiled rebel leader, Riek Machar and that with the peace forces at Pagak, South Sudan’s border with Ethiopia was now opened.

“This will make it possible for the Government in Juba and Maiwut to provide the most needed services to people in Maiwut,” it added.

Pitia, in the statement, further congratulated the governor and the people of the area on the successful access to the town situated near Pagak, the headquarters of the armed opposition faction allied to ex-First Vice President-turned rebel leader, Machar.

“We congratulate the governor of Maiwut, the people and the peace forces for their victory,” further noted the statement.

Maiwut was carved out of Latjor state through a presidential order in 2016 after the numbers of states were increased from 28 to 32. This was to accommodate members of the faction of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) loyal to Gai.

The town is located in the vicinity of Pagak, headquarters of the faction of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in opposition allied to the exiled former first vice president, Riek Machar.

The presence of the governor of the faction allied to the government in the area raises fears it could cause friction between rival forces, including possibilities speculating that the Machar-led faction fighters regroup themselves to reclaim the town or government forces extend control to their headquarters.

Observers fear the action of either side could spark displacement of civilians living in the area to either refugee camps or to government-held areas.

South Sudan was plunged into conflict in December 2013 as the rivalry between Kiir and his then-Vice President, Riek Machar, turned into a civil war. The fighting, which has often been along ethnic lines, triggered Africa’s worst refugee crisis, with over three million people fleeing their homes.

(ST)