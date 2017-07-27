Khartoum court delays ruling in case of student accused of murdering police officer

July 26, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese court Wednesday has delayed its ruling on the case of Asim Omer who is charged with the murder of a police officer during student protests last year.
Omer, 21 years, is a student at the Faculty of Administrative Sciences, University of Khartoum, he was arrested by the Sudanese security service and accused of killing a police officer who died after a hit by a Molotov cocktail during the protests in Khartoum in April 2016.
The student denies the charges claiming he was present at the area where the policeman was hit but the trial continues and the prosecution maintains the charge as the Khartoum North Criminal Court was expected to announce the verdict on Wednesday.
"However, the judge Abdin Hamad Dahi announced that the court decided to hear new witnesses delaying any verdict in the trial until the next month.
The court has postponed its final judgment in the case, to hear the testimony of the official who verified the defendant’s identity and interrogated him, and then it will make its decision," said the judge adding that the court will hear the security official on August 2.
Hundreds of students and members of the opposition parties particularly the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) as well as diplomats based in Khartoum attended the court session.
Omer is a member of the Conference of Independent Students (CIS), the SCoP student arm.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Darfur genocide goes Exodus. What a determination and what a lesson! 2017-07-26 00:51:05 By TRAYO A. Ali NOT AN ISOLATED CASE. IT’S PART OF WIDER STORY A manifestation of more than one decade of racially segregated conflict and a three-month escalation in tensions reached a boiling (...)
Cholera in Sudan: Open letter to WHO Director 2017-07-25 00:15:38 An Open Letter to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the UN’s World Health Organization United Nations Office at Geneva | Palais des Nations, 1211 | Genève, Switzerland Dr. (...)
Mobil roundabout’s another victim after CE & Juba market 2017-07-23 23:32:28 By Deng Kiir Akok I was a bit late to arrive at London Cafeteria in Atlabara, Tumbura road where a friend of mine invited me for lunch last Thursday, Jul 20, 2017. On my way to the cafeteria, I (...)
MORE