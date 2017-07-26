Sudan foreign minister visits Bulgaria

July 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour Wednesday starts an official visit to Bulgaria for talks to develop bilateral relations.
- Sudan’s FM Ibrahim Ghandour (Photo SUNA)
Bulgaria reopened its embassy in Khartoum in 2005 after its closure in 1990 citing civil war and political instability. But Sudan opened a general consulate in Sofia in 1999 after an agreement to resume bilateral relations in 1992.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the foreign ministry in Khartoum said that Ghandour will meet the Bulgarian vice-president, prime minister and the speaker of the parliament.
The foreign ministry spokesperson in Khartoum stressed that the visit comes within the framework of the Euro-Sudanese dialogue.
Also, he will hold bilateral talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva on the opportunities and areas of cooperation in political, cultural and economic aspects.
He is also expected to meet Bulgarian businessmen interesting to invest in the Sudan.
In January 2004, there were reports Bulgarian oil company Technoexport to exploit several blocks in the north of the country but the Sudanese government denied the claim.
(ST)
