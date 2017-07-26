 
 
 
Wednesday 26 July 2017

Darfur prisoners of war are tortured in Sudanese jails: rebels

July 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement -Minn Minnawi (SLM-MM) and the SLM-Transitional Council (SLM-TC)called on the international community to press the government to stop torture on rebels recently detained in the Sudanese jails

JPEG - 18.4 kb
Rebels from the Sudan Liberation Army led by Minni Minnawi (Photo: Reuters)

Following clashes with the Sudanese government forces in North and East Darfur, several rebel leading members have been arrested including SLM-TC chairman Nimir Abdel Rahman, and the military spokesperson of the SLM-MM Ahmed Hussain Mustafa (Adorob).

In a joint statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday 25 July, the two groups said Adorob "has been subjected to severe torture that caused his hand and leg were been broken".

The rebel has been transferred to Omdurman military hospital on 17 July, further said the statement.

"We call on human rights activists, international organisations and the international community to exert strong pressure on the Government of Sudan to refrain from committing such atrocities that constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity and to abide by international conventions that protect rights of PoWs".

The rebel spokesperson was arrested in East Darfur State on 20 May. He was among rebels that entered the country from South Sudan led by Mohamed Abdelsalam (aka Tarada) who was killed during the clashes.

Rebel sources at the time said they the arrested rebels are detained in El-Fasher prison. However, it is believed they are now transferred to other prisons.

No date has been yet announced for the trial of the detained rebel commanders.

The government said its troops routed the coordinated attacks in North and East Darfur and accused the Libyan general Khalifa Hafar of supplying the rebels with weapons and ammunition.

(ST)

