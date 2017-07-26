Wildlife officer kills wife, arrested in Wau state

July 25, 2017 (WAU) – Police in Wau, one of South Sudan’s newly created states have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife.
The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, Major Bol Malek said Francis Ngor Lual killed Angelina Abuolla in Nazareth area on Tuesday.
The suspect, he told Sudan Tribune, was arrested and a case filed against him.
“As police, we went to the place of the incident and arrested the killer. We have opened a criminal case of 206 against him,” he explained.
The motive of the killing, until now, remains unclear.
(ST)
