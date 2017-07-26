 
 
 
S. Sudan’s Kiir, former detainees recommit to SPLM reunification

July 25, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir and a group of the country’s former political detainees have agreed to reaffirm their commitments to the re-unification of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) in order to end the ongoing conflict.

JPEG - 19.9 kb
A South Sudanese rebel delegation meets Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni in Kampala on 27 November 2014 (Photo: Mabior Garang)

Last week, the South Sudanese leader led an eight member delegation to a meeting in Uganda and was joined by the former detainees.

The officials, according to 24 July statement, agreed that uniting the SPLM was paramount and vital for bringing peace as well as uniting the people of South Sudan.

They also agreed, during the meeting, “to expedite the implementation of the Arusha agreement which is the agreement that addresses differences that arose among SPLM leaders in 2013”.

South Sudan’s Defence Minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk, senior presidential adviser and special envoy, Nhial Deng Nhial, acting SPLM secretary Jemma Nunu Kumba and the minister in the president’s office, Mayiik Ayii Deng accompanied President Kiir.

However, the delegation of ex-detainees that met President Yoweri Museveni comprised of Nyandeng, foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol and transport minister, John Luk Jok. Other opposition figures who took part in the meeting on the former detainees side were former finance minister Kosti Manibe and former national security minister, Oyay Deng Ajak.

Museveni facilitated the meeting on the request of Kiir to enable the SPLM reunification as stipulated in the Arusha agreement.

The faction of South Sudan’s former First Vice President Riek Machar did not attend and it remained unclear as to why neither Machar nor a representative attended the meeting for the third time in a row.

Meanwhile, Museveni has been tasked to invite Machar to either attend or send a representative for the next round of the meeting.

In May this year, three factions of South Sudan’s ruling party agreed in Kampala to set aside their differences and work out a roadmap to reunify the historical party.

The meeting was, however, boycotted by the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) led by South Sudan’s former First-Vice President, Riek Machar.

South Sudan was plunged into conflict in December 2013 as the rivalry between Kiir and his then-Vice President, Riek Machar, turned into a civil war. The fighting, which has often been along ethnic lines, triggered Africa’s worst refugee crisis, with over three million people fleeing their home.

(ST)

