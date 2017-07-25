 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 26 July 2017

Khartoum University students mobilise ahead of court sentence

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Asim Omer (SCoP photo)
July 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Students at the University of Khartoum demonstrated Tuesday in solidarity with their colleague Asim Omer charged with the murder of a police officer in April 2016, as the court is scheduled to announce its verdict on Wednesday.

Omer, 21 years, is a member of the Conference of Independent Students (CIS), the student arm of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP). The police officer was hit by a Molotov cocktail, a charge that he denied.

The students took to the street from the complex of faculties in Khartoum on Tuesday, in solidarity with Omer, after a public meeting they organised inside the campus, where they reaffirmed their support to their colleague detained since May last year.

The opposition SCoP released a call for solidarity in support of Omer’s liberation. The statement which, was circulated in the social media, called on the human rights advocacy groups and activists to attend the session of Khartoum North Criminal Court on Wednesday as the judge is expected to announce the verdict.

The statement further said that Omer had been subjected to harsh and inhumane conditions of detention during three days before to charge him with the murder of the policeman, although he was not present at the alleged scene.

Omer was arrested by the security service on 2 May 2016, following a series of protests over unconfirmed reports about the sale of the university historical premises in central Khartoum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur genocide goes Exodus. What a determination and what a lesson! 2017-07-26 00:51:05 By TRAYO A. Ali NOT AN ISOLATED CASE. IT’S PART OF WIDER STORY A manifestation of more than one decade of racially segregated conflict and a three-month escalation in tensions reached a boiling (...)

Cholera in Sudan: Open letter to WHO Director 2017-07-25 00:15:38 An Open Letter to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the UN’s World Health Organization United Nations Office at Geneva | Palais des Nations, 1211 | Genève, Switzerland Dr. (...)

Mobil roundabout’s another victim after CE & Juba market 2017-07-23 23:32:28 By Deng Kiir Akok I was a bit late to arrive at London Cafeteria in Atlabara, Tumbura road where a friend of mine invited me for lunch last Thursday, Jul 20, 2017. On my way to the cafeteria, I (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.