July 24, 2017 (JUBA) – Leaders attending the 58 extra-ordinary summit in the South Sudan capital, Juba have vowed to prioritize accountability in attempts to the long civil war in the young nation.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
An extraordinary session of the IGAD heads of states meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa (IGAD File photo)

While opening the summit on Monday, the chairman of the IGAD Council of Ministers, Workneh Gebeyehu said that the summit would discuss the implementation of the transitional justice, the truth and reconciliation process and the reparation of victims in the conflict.

“Everyone that has committed atrocities and human rights abuses must be held accountable, this is not going to be a business as usual, we regional leaders must prioritize accountability so that it can achieve lasting peace and avoid another cycle of destabilizing violence,” he told the summit.

In December last year, the United Nations urged the African Union to quickly establish the hybrid court for South Sudan to investigate and prosecute those bearing criminal responsibility for the atrocities.

“The knowledge that accountability structures exist and will be deployed against the perpetrators of mass atrocities can have real preventive impact,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, told the Human Rights Council at a special session.

The proposed hybrid court, which will combine elements of both domestic and international law and be composed of personnel from South Sudan and abroad, is envisaged in the peace agreement signed by the South Sudanese warring parties in August 2015.

The Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS), the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) and other stakeholders formally committed to the establishment of the HCSS “by the AUC to investigate and prosecute individuals bearing criminal responsibility for violations of international law and/or applicable South Sudanese law committed from 15 December 2013 through the end of the transitional period.”

The IGAD special envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais said establishing a hybrid court was the best option for ending South Sudan’s conflict.

“Without peace in South Sudan, there can be no peace in the region, so this continued fighting worries regional leaders,” he said.

South Sudan’s government say hybrid court will undermine peace, insisting that it needed time to achieve peace at the expense of justice for victims of atrocities committed during the nation’s conflict.

South Sudan became an independent country on 9 July 2011 after decades of war, lengthy negotiations and a referendum to secede from Sudan. Two and a half years later, in December 2013 armed conflict broke out between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those allied to his deputy Riek Machar.

In August 2015, the two parties agreed a peace deal and later formed a transitional unity government with President Kiir at the helm and Machar as one of his two deputies.

Renewed fighting broke out in July 2016 with heavy clashes in the capital Juba and other parts of the country. Machar has since been replaced as first Vice President and fled the country.

About 2.6 million South Sudanese have fled their homes since the outbreak of fighting in 2013, with some 1.6 million internally displaced and another one million living as refugees in neighbouring countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 July 07:37, by dinkdong

    All talk . . .

    repondre message

    • 25 July 09:29, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Let IGAD and AU countries accept their fail on South Sudan crises instead to come and drink soda and whisky in the capital.

      repondre message

  • 25 July 07:42, by Eastern

    IGAD Summits are talking shops...

    repondre message

  • 25 July 07:45, by Midit Mitot

    “Everyone that has committed atrocities and human rights abuses must be held accountable, this is not going to be a business as usual, meaning that South Sudan civil war is business to the world, shit!!!

    repondre message

  • 25 July 10:16, by James

    I stress! the crisis in South Sudan can only be resolved by South Sudanese not by the crippled IGAD or AU. Those who are in Addis or New York have their own business. Who can tell me the difference of IGAD and the foreign ministry of Ethiopia? Regime change in South Sudan is the primary objective and the mission is given to IGAD and AU by their masters in the West...

    repondre message

  • 25 July 10:24, by James

    I hope by now South Sudanese have realized the four front lines of the states of Uganda, Kenya, Sudan and Ethiopia each have their interests in the country

    repondre message

Comment on this article



