AMREF graduates 82 health students in Maridi state

July 24, 2017 (YAMBIO) - The African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) has graduated 82 students who completed certificates in midwifery and clinical courses at Maridi National Institute of Health in South Sudan.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

The 82 students came from all over South Sudan.

While speaking at the occasion, the health minister, Riek Gai Kok congratulated the 82 health workers for successfully completing their course as they prepare to deliver health services to needy people.

“I would like to congratulate you for having successfully completed your course in the health field in Maridi National Institute of Health which is good news for people of South Sudan and who need health services,” said Kok.

The minister assured the graduates that government would avail the necessary equipment and help them work efficiently in government entities, organizations and churches in all parts of South Sudan.

South Sudan’s parliamentary affairs minister and a number of lawmakers from the national assembly attended Friday’s occasion.

The health situation South Sudan is far from ideal. Over 50% of the populations reportedly live below the poverty line and adult literacy rate is 27%.

(ST)