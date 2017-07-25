July 24, 2017 (JUBA)- A group of South Sudanese youth on Monday rejected the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) involvement in the revitalization of South Sudan’s 2015 peace deal and called for a process that is mediated by the African Union (AU).

President Salva Kiir (L) and rebel leader Riek Machar (R) attend the signing a ceasefire agreement during an IGAD summit on the South Sudan crisis in Addis Ababa on 1 February 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

The group, in a statement, said four countries that directly border South Sudan have vested interest to take neutral stands and make impartial decisions on how South Sudan’s crisis can be resolved.

“Uganda, Kenya, Sudan and Ethiopia each have their vested interests in South Sudan. A particular example is quickest intervention of the Uganda army in South Sudan conflict in mid-December 2013 to fight alongside the government and on the other hand, Sudan government continue sponsoring allied militias to destabilize the government have negatively impacted the stability in South Sudan”, partly reads the statement Sudan Tribune obtained.

The group called on the AU to take over the role of mediating the new peace process, but warned that it could go IGAD’s way should the continental body fail to stop war and bring peace in the country.

“The answer is that IGAD is not a credible lead convener to lead the mediation. We call upon the African Union to take over the revitalization process by assisting the South Sudanese to dialogue and resolve their problems”, the group’s statement further reads.

Early this month, the South Sudanese government rejected proposals to renegotiate the 2015 peace agreement, but expressed readiness to fast track implementation of provisions that have not been implemented in accordance with the implementation matrix.

The deputy minister of information Akol Paul Kordit said the coalition government was not ready to open doors for any form of negotiations.

“The Transitional Government of National Unity has reiterated its commitment to continue to implement the peace agreement however it has also to be mentioned that the government is not ready for renegotiation of the peace agreement,” said Kordit.

He added, “We are not ready to reopen a peace agreement that has been implemented and if there are chapters or provision of the agreement that have not been implemented then as a government we are ready to fast track their implementation”.

Last month, regional leaders, at a summit meeting held in Ethiopia, called for revitalization of the August 2015 peace accord, saying the peace agreement is the only political solution for the young nation.

The South Sudanese civil war is a conflict between forces of the government and opposition force, which started in December 2013, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions.

