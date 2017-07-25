By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

July 24, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) council of ministers on Monday began reviewing the progress achieved and to consult on ways of revitalizing the peace process in war-torn South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

The meeting, being held in South Sudan, renewed calls for all the warring parties to support the revitalization process of the August 2015 peace deal.

While opening the 58th extraordinary session of the regional bloc meeting, the chairperson of the IGAD council of ministers, also Ethiopia’s foreign minister, Workneh Gebeyehu, stressed the need for an accommodating, inclusive and viable process.

The council of ministers vowed to deliberate the peace process in South Sudan and the planned high-level revitalization forum, with various stakeholders, including representatives of the international community, faith-based organizations, eminent persons, youth, women, the civil society and private sector prior to its deliberations.

Members of the council are also expected to pay a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir before finalizing its business.

The chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Festus Mogae, South Sudan’s foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol, and IGAD’s special envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais are expected to brief the IGAD council of ministers on the current situation in the war-torn nation.

Last month, East African leaders at a summit meeting held in Addis Ababa called for the revitalization of the 2015 South Sudan peace accord, saying the peace agreement is the only political solution for the country.

The extraordinary IGAD summit was chaired by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and attended by the presidents of Sudan and Uganda, first vice president of South Sudan, prime minister of Somalia as well as the foreign affairs ministers of Kenya and Djibouti.

The IGAD leaders welcomed the unilateral ceasefire declaration in South Sudan and called upon president Kiir to follow up the strict implementation of the ceasefire.

The summit further urged Kiir to ensure that his field commanders respect the ceasefire, and that he takes swift measure against those who violate his decision.

The leaders also welcomed the launching of the national dialogue by President Kiir on 22 May and urged the unity government to make the process all inclusive, genuine and transparent as well as complement the peace agreement.

IGAD is an eight-member economic bloc that brings together Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when Kiir sacked Riek Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)