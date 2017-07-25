 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 25 July 2017

IGAD meeting calls for concerted efforts to restore peace in S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

July 24, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) council of ministers on Monday began reviewing the progress achieved and to consult on ways of revitalizing the peace process in war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 30.3 kb
President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

The meeting, being held in South Sudan, renewed calls for all the warring parties to support the revitalization process of the August 2015 peace deal.

While opening the 58th extraordinary session of the regional bloc meeting, the chairperson of the IGAD council of ministers, also Ethiopia’s foreign minister, Workneh Gebeyehu, stressed the need for an accommodating, inclusive and viable process.

The council of ministers vowed to deliberate the peace process in South Sudan and the planned high-level revitalization forum, with various stakeholders, including representatives of the international community, faith-based organizations, eminent persons, youth, women, the civil society and private sector prior to its deliberations.

Members of the council are also expected to pay a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir before finalizing its business.

The chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Festus Mogae, South Sudan’s foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol, and IGAD’s special envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais are expected to brief the IGAD council of ministers on the current situation in the war-torn nation.

Last month, East African leaders at a summit meeting held in Addis Ababa called for the revitalization of the 2015 South Sudan peace accord, saying the peace agreement is the only political solution for the country.

The extraordinary IGAD summit was chaired by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and attended by the presidents of Sudan and Uganda, first vice president of South Sudan, prime minister of Somalia as well as the foreign affairs ministers of Kenya and Djibouti.

The IGAD leaders welcomed the unilateral ceasefire declaration in South Sudan and called upon president Kiir to follow up the strict implementation of the ceasefire.

The summit further urged Kiir to ensure that his field commanders respect the ceasefire, and that he takes swift measure against those who violate his decision.

The leaders also welcomed the launching of the national dialogue by President Kiir on 22 May and urged the unity government to make the process all inclusive, genuine and transparent as well as complement the peace agreement.

IGAD is an eight-member economic bloc that brings together Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when Kiir sacked Riek Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Cholera in Sudan: Open letter to WHO Director 2017-07-25 00:15:38 An Open Letter to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the UN’s World Health Organization United Nations Office at Geneva | Palais des Nations, 1211 | Genève, Switzerland Dr. (...)

Mobil roundabout’s another victim after CE & Juba market 2017-07-23 23:32:28 By Deng Kiir Akok I was a bit late to arrive at London Cafeteria in Atlabara, Tumbura road where a friend of mine invited me for lunch last Thursday, Jul 20, 2017. On my way to the cafeteria, I (...)

Why I believe Halayeb Triangle is an Egyptian territory 2017-07-18 22:10:00 By Tor Madira Machier Since the exit of the Anglo-Egyptian colonisation of Sudan, Egypt’s Halayeb Triangle has been a subject of false ownership claim by the Khartoum successive regimes. In fact, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.