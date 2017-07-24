 
 
 
South Sudan says Western powers resumed regime change agenda

July 24, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudanese government said on Monday that recent statements condemning the actions of the military were a return of western powers to the regime change agenda campaign.

JPEG - 88.4 kb
Daniel Awet Akot (ST)

Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs Daniel Awet Akot said there was nothing the government and the president, in particular, has not done to stop the war and end the humanitarian crisis in the country.

“What has the government not done, you tell me? The cabinet as stipulated in the agreement has been formed and the Transitional Legislative Assembly has been reconstituted.The army has been restructured and the members of the SPLM-IO are in the army now and in the government at senior levels. And many more things are still being done. The peace agreement is being implemented”, Akot told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

The presidential adviser said what was happening in the country was an attempt of some western powers that had failed to fund the implementation of the agreement because they want to use it as a strategy to resume regime change agenda.

“In the agreement, the roles of the stakeholders and guarantors were defined and divided. There were things which the government would do and things which the region and the international community would do. As the government, we have done what we were required to do in the agreement but what did they do, you ask them. You are the media and you people in the media instead of asking them (international community) come to us and ask questions you should have asked them to answer. How can we answer questions which are not ours?"

The senior member of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) under President Salva Kiir, claimed unnamed western powers were continuing to advocate for regime change

“What I am seeing is a clear resumption of the regime change agenda rhetoric by some western powers, which we know. This is why they have refused to fund the implementation of the peace agreement which was what they made themselves but the government accepted because it wanted peace,” he added.

The Troika countries (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States) and the European Union on 20 July condemned the attacks carried by the government army on the positions of the SPLM-IO forces near the Ethiopian border in Pagak, as well as ongoing road ambushes and attacks by the SPLM-IO.

"The Pagak offensive is a clear violation of the unilateral ceasefire declared by President Salva Kiir on May 22, and calls into question the government’s commitment to reach peace through the National Dialogue, notwithstanding the sincere efforts undertaken by the leaders of the Steering Committee," said the joint statement.

United Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nation Matthew Rycroft recently said that President Salva Kiir’s government has deliberately ignored calls to implement the peace deal and has not honoured its own ceasefire declared in May.

“What the government of South Sudan says has no relation with what it does, “said Rycroft.

“In June, we saw humanitarian access being blocked, a hundred times, the highest month in 2017 so far. In addition, ceasefire monitors have been blocked on multiple occasions by government troops from investigating incidents of reported violence,” he said.

(ST)

  • 25 July 01:31, by Adok son

    This time there will be no lies to be displayed, the whole world has got an information about the problem of South Sudan that it was you the government of Salva Kiir brought all these starvation and suffering of the people of South Sudan.
    Awet Akot,you will not be helped with in that way unless you agreed to accept Dr Riek Machar Teny so the fund that you talked about could be brought.

    repondre message

    • 25 July 01:36, by Adok son

      ...I meant ( to the people of south Sudan...).
      When the world said the reality you says they wanted to change the regime, will it be to which era to accept the truth yaa Dinka?

      repondre message

      • 25 July 04:12, by Malakal county Simon

        This guy need to shut his ugly mouth, and let’s we deal with the unwanted president himself....

        repondre message

        • 25 July 04:16, by Malakal county Simon

          He is so ugly and he doesn’t need media coverage even!!!!

          repondre message

    • 25 July 05:47, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Obviously, the regime change is demand by the country citizens not by Western world.
      People of South Sudan are tied of continuing civil war which made situation very worst.

      repondre message

  • 25 July 04:47, by john akeen

    Africans they need to wake up, they don’t know what is this Europeans do to they them. You know this people are in Africa because Africans are so stupid to study what exactly this white people are doing to them. They only come to your country just to create problem between you and your brothers just because they want to eat your food with you for free. I have never sees UN brought peace>

    repondre message

    • 25 July 04:54, by john akeen

      in any country before, what I see UN do it’s just condemnation and to a build camps and to stay in the country for good by doing those two things

      repondre message

  • 25 July 05:52, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    People of South Sudan given Salva Kiir Mayardit a more chance to resolve the worsening situation where people are living in, but president is not capable to amended the country into a peaceful situation.

    repondre message

    • 25 July 05:56, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Regime change is demand by citizens of the country through ballot not through gun.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



