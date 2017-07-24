Abyei market reopens after insecurity forced closure

July 23, 2017 (ABYEI) - The peace committee between Ngok Dinka and Misseriya tribes in Abyei region said it has reopened the Amiet common market after its closure last week following an attack that left at least two people dead and four others injured.

Map showing the lcoation of the contested Abyei region in relation to Sudan and South Sudan

A Messeriya traditional leader, Ahmed Dudu said the decision to reopen the market was taken after “troubles makers” from both Ngok Dinka and Misseriya tribes were chased away from the market.

The joint market, he said, helps foster peaceful coexistence and interaction among people of the disputed region.

The joint market for the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities in the north of Abyei is seen as an emerging symbol of peaceful coexistence between the two tribes.

The status of Abyei was one of the most contentious issues in the negotiation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005. The first protocol signed, the 2002 Machakos Protocol, defined Southern Sudan as the area as of independence in 1956.

(ST)