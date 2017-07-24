 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 24 July 2017

Abyei market reopens after insecurity forced closure

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 23, 2017 (ABYEI) - The peace committee between Ngok Dinka and Misseriya tribes in Abyei region said it has reopened the Amiet common market after its closure last week following an attack that left at least two people dead and four others injured.

GIF - 25.4 kb
Map showing the lcoation of the contested Abyei region in relation to Sudan and South Sudan

A Messeriya traditional leader, Ahmed Dudu said the decision to reopen the market was taken after “troubles makers” from both Ngok Dinka and Misseriya tribes were chased away from the market.

The joint market, he said, helps foster peaceful coexistence and interaction among people of the disputed region.

The joint market for the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities in the north of Abyei is seen as an emerging symbol of peaceful coexistence between the two tribes.

The status of Abyei was one of the most contentious issues in the negotiation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005. The first protocol signed, the 2002 Machakos Protocol, defined Southern Sudan as the area as of independence in 1956.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Mobil roundabout’s another victim after CE & Juba market 2017-07-23 23:32:28 By Deng Kiir Akok I was a bit late to arrive at London Cafeteria in Atlabara, Tumbura road where a friend of mine invited me for lunch last Thursday, Jul 20, 2017. On my way to the cafeteria, I (...)

Why I believe Halayeb Triangle is an Egyptian territory 2017-07-18 22:10:00 By Tor Madira Machier Since the exit of the Anglo-Egyptian colonisation of Sudan, Egypt’s Halayeb Triangle has been a subject of false ownership claim by the Khartoum successive regimes. In fact, (...)

South Sudan Media: An endangered landscape 2017-07-18 21:56:11 By Tor Madira Machier With the disappearance of some websites from South Sudan’s radars on Monday, the news exaggerates fears of government’s advance on media strongholds in the country. What is (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.